CASSIE RICHARZ, left, paints a purple dinosaur on the arm of Elletta Sharisky during the Dakota State University community carnival Thursday, Sept. 14. The carnival celebrated the Day of Giving and Day of Service with games, face-painting and music.
GAVIN MULLER, 9, lines up a shot in the Trojan Center during the Dakota State University community carnival Thursday, Sept. 14. Muller and other children and families came to DSU to celebrate the Day of Giving and take part in games and other activities.
LIAM NIELSEN, 10, plays pool with his friends in the Trojan Center during the Dakota State University community carnival Thursday, Sept. 14. Children were able to play pool and foosball as well as get their faces painted.
Photo by Wren Murphy
MIKE "DA ROVING GUY" twists up balloons to make a Yoshi for a Dakota State University student at the community carnival in the Trojan Center Thursday, Sept. 14.
Dakota State University classes are canceled the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 14, but administrators didn’t make the decision to give the DSU…
Dakota State University ended its largest fundraising event with $288,541 raised for student scholarships Thursday.
The fundraising event coincided with the annual Day of Service, where DSU students, faculty and staff, whether on-campus or off, volunteer in the afternoon in Madison or their own communities. To celebrate the Day of Service and the fundraiser, DSU hosted a community carnival in the Trojan Center with games, face-painting, balloon animals, a DJ and a meal.
DSU Rise Up is an annual fundraising event which raises money for student scholarships across a variety of areas, including merit-based academic scholarships, athletic scholarships and the various colleges.
The $288,541 total, announced on the DSU Rise Up website, came from over 1,300 donors across all 50 states. This surpassed the university's goal of $250,000.
The largest number of gifts came from South Dakota, with 749 donations coming from this state. Minnesota had the second most, with 175.
The Champion Scholarship Support fund received the most money, with $62,675 going to this DSU merit-based scholarship program. One anonymous Champion Scholarship donor of the 38 in total gave $40,000 to the fund. DSU Rising Support received $39,043, the second most raised for a single fund, with 36 donors.
Baseball scholarships raised the most for any sports scholarship program, with $29,152, and the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences raised the most of any college, with $10,177.
To help raise money, students, faculty and staff had their own fundraisers, and DSU's social media ran an all-day livestream and had video interviews with DSU community members to stress the importance of scholarships.
The community carnival which followed was open to the public, and students and local families attended for the games, face-painting and balloon animals.