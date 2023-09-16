Dakota State University ended its largest fundraising event with $288,541 raised for student scholarships Thursday.

The fundraising event coincided with the annual Day of Service, where DSU students, faculty and staff, whether on-campus or off, volunteer in the afternoon in Madison or their own communities. To celebrate the Day of Service and the fundraiser, DSU hosted a community carnival in the Trojan Center with games, face-painting, balloon animals, a DJ and a meal.

GAVIN MULLER, 9, lines up a shot in the Trojan Center during the Dakota State University community carnival Thursday, Sept. 14. Muller and other children and families came to DSU to celebrate the Day of Giving and take part in games and other activities. 
LIAM NIELSEN, 10, plays pool with his friends in the Trojan Center during the Dakota State University community carnival Thursday, Sept. 14. Children were able to play pool and foosball as well as get their faces painted.