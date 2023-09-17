SHIINE logo

SENIOR HEALTH Information & Insurance Education (SHIINE) is a federally funded program that offers free consultation on Medicare and its related services. The program has a dedicated volunteer base across the country, with nearly 430 in South Dakota alone.

American healthcare is undeniably a complex system, one with so many moving parts and nuances that citizens can easily feel overwhelmed attempting to navigate it. This is especially true for seniors, particularly those who are beginning their journey with Medicare.

Deciding which Medicare plans and services best suit each individual can be a difficult process, and this is why programs like Senior Health Information & Insurance Education (SHIINE) exist.