SENIOR HEALTH Information & Insurance Education (SHIINE) is a federally funded program that offers free consultation on Medicare and its related services. The program has a dedicated volunteer base across the country, with nearly 430 in South Dakota alone.
American healthcare is undeniably a complex system, one with so many moving parts and nuances that citizens can easily feel overwhelmed attempting to navigate it. This is especially true for seniors, particularly those who are beginning their journey with Medicare.
Deciding which Medicare plans and services best suit each individual can be a difficult process, and this is why programs like Senior Health Information & Insurance Education (SHIINE) exist.
Barbara Sample, one of SHIINE's nearly 430 volunteers in South Dakota, spoke with residents during Thursday's "Espresso Yourself" event from the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce to explain the free consultation services the program provides.
"When someone is turning about 65, I can meet with them, and then I explain all the rules and regulations of Medicare," Sample stated. "It's different than traditional healthcare; there's different rules on when you can apply, penalties if you don't apply in a timely manner, and I go over all of that."
SHIINE is a federally funded program through the Administration for Community Living (ACL) and administered by the South Dakota Department of Human Services Division of Long Term Services and Support (LTSS) and was first introduced around 27 years ago.
A pharmacist by trade, Sample has been a dedicated member of SHIINE's core of volunteers for the last eight years. She also maintains a part-time position at the Madison Regional Health System (MRHS). Previously, she worked at the old Interlakes Medical Center for almost 30 years.
Sample explained that Medicare coverage is mostly divided into three sections — Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and Medicare Supplement Insurance Policies, also known as Medigap.
Original Medicare is composed of two parts — A and B. Part A is free to most people and covers items like inpatient hospital stays and hospice care, while Part B comes with a monthly premium, covering items like doctors' services and outpatient care.
For people approaching 65, the initial enrollment period for Original Medicare is a seven-month window surrounding the month of their 65th birthday. Sample noted that those who have received Social Security benefits for at least 24 months prior to this birthday will be automatically enrolled in both parts of this service.
Alternatively, if someone or their spouse plans to continue working beyond 65 and remain on their employer insurance, they may want to delay taking Medicare Part B, avoiding the often expensive premiums until necessary.
Answering questions on what to do in these situations is at the heart of SHIINE's mission, and things get even more complicated when discussing Medicare Advantage Plans.
These plans cover much of the same ground as Original Medicare, yet they have the important distinction of being dispensed through private insurance companies that are approved by Medicare.
Sample explained that these plans have risen in popularity over the last decade, mostly due to the fact that they often offer cheaper premiums. However, they also come with a more restrictive field of service, as most advantage plans come with a set network of providers.
"It is cheaper, but there are out-of-pocket expenses that they don't explain to you. The rule of thumb is if you're healthy and wealthy, those are good plans," Sample said, "but if you have a lot of healthcare needs, you could have up to four to ten thousand dollars out of pocket depending on the plan."
Last year, the Mayo Clinic stopped accepting this advantage plans, with MRHS following suit.
"Another big part of our job is Medicare fraud, and it is just rampant," Sample added. "When I meet with somebody, I will bring up Medicare fraud and what to watch for."
For Sample and other SHIINE volunteers, making people's Medicare journeys as smooth as possible is their primary goal. She emphasized that communication with medical professionals and insurance companies can be arduous and stressful, and that she is happy to meet with anyone who needs assistance.
For those seeking more information or consultation for themselves or a loved one, reach out to Sample at the Lake County Extension or visit SHIINE.net to locate volunteers in their area.