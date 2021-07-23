MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Orange chicken, rice, capri blend vegetables, warmed pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Lasagna, breadstick, apple crisp, cold cucumber salad

Wednesday: Southwest lettuce chicken salad, fruit

Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, baked beans, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples