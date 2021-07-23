MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Orange chicken, rice, capri blend vegetables, warmed pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, breadstick, apple crisp, cold cucumber salad
Wednesday: Southwest lettuce chicken salad, fruit
Thursday: Boneless barbecued pork ribs, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, baked beans, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples