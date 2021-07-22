Bruns hopes to inspire the community for a great cause; Garden Walk is Saturday

Diane and Bill Bruns built their ranch-style home in Madison after farming for nearly 38 years, just outside of town. Bill Bruns and his brother built the new home on a sprawling lot, situated at 1029 N.E. 8th St., right off Division and just blocks away from the Zillgitt garden, also being featured on Saturday during this year's Chapter BN PEO Garden Walk.
"I just love to garden," exclaimed Diane Bruns with a whimsical laugh, "and I love to share."
Both qualities are fitting for the Garden Walk, a fund-raising event created to provide scholarships for two senior girls heading to college.
Granddaughter Allison Bruns was awarded one of these scholarships last year and said her scholarship is going toward books and tuition at South Dakota State University.
"I felt incredibly blessed and grateful to receive this scholarship," she said. "Regardless of the amount, it's the sense of support from our community, PEO chapter and my family that really counts."
Bill and Diane Bruns are working to give additional support to this year's scholarships recipients in the form of a handcrafted child's vanity. Diane will be selling tickets to win the vanity on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Garden Walk. Tickets cost $5 each or $10 for three. The winner will be announced after Saturday, with all proceeds going toward both college scholarships.
"We were so grateful for the opportunity this scholarship afforded our own granddaughter; we wanted to do a little extra to give back," said Bruns of the vanity, which was handmade by husband Bill.
Their garden, however, is the main attraction, offering a wide variety of annuals, perennials, apple trees and vegetables. The Bruns garden is well planned. Contrasting colors highlight height progression, ranging from tall purple sagebrush to the lime-green leaves of ankle-high mums. Three large apple trees line the border of the property, giving shade and a sweet aroma. Bruns wanted to make sure something was in bloom all season long, choosing flowers for their color as well as approximate bloom times.
Bruns has a favorite spot just off the back deck, overlooking a grassy slope, perfect for watching the grandchildren enjoy water slides or winter sledding. Relaxing, quiet and shady, the back porch offers stepped and raised beds, bustling with everything from carrots and cucumbers to amaryllis and astrantia.
The Bruns family is honored to participate in this year's Garden Walk, knowing firsthand the effect these scholarships have on young people.
"We hope to sell many tickets this year and send these two deserving candidates off to college with all the support we can muster," said Bruns.
Tickets can be prepurchased at The Floral Shop or Grapevines. Tickets may also be purchased on Saturday at any of the four participating Garden Walk locations. Each ticket purchased will be entered into a drawing for a door prize.
The rain date is Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
In addition, during Saturday's Garden Walk, Brittany Waldman of The Floral Shop in Madison will be presenting a demonstration all day at The Lakes Memorial Garden.
Other gardens this year include those of Bryan and Lana Zillgitt, 516 N. Division in Madison; Jean Halpin, 6793 Zimmerman Dr., Wentworth; and The Lake Memorial Garden at The Lake Golf Course.