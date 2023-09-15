ANAHI PEREZ, left, a Spanish language interpreter, translates for presenters at the "All About Her" women's resource fair, which Perez organized. The resource fair allowed local community groups to present their services to a group of young mothers and families.
MARK ANAWSKI, a self-defense instructor from Brookings, speaks to other presenters at the "All About Her" women's resource fair at the Madison Public Library Thursday, Sept. 14. Anawski presented on the K.N.O.W. acronym, which stands for knowledge, No, Offense and Witness.
The Madison Public Library hosted an "All About Her" women's health and resource fair Thursday, Sept. 14.
The event, organized by local Spanish language interpreter Anahi Perez, featured short presentations from a variety of local organizations which assist new and expecting mothers as well as a self-defense discussion from Brookings martial arts instructor Mark Anawski.
"The purpose of the event is just to let young women and mothers know about the resources Madison has, both in English and in Spanish," Perez said.
Staff from local organizations, including Bright Start, the Domestic Violence Network, Head Start, the Madison Regional Health System and Community Counseling Services, had a short presentation and had flyers with additional information.
Bright Start is a program for first-time pregnant or recently-delivered moms with babies less than 6 weeks old. The program, funded by the South Dakota Department of Health, has nurses across the state. Interested individuals can fill out a form on the department's website.
In Bright Start, new mothers get visits every other week from a nurse until the baby is 2 years old. These nurse visits are free.
Head Start offers services from pregnancy to age 5. From pregnancy to age 3, staff visit with new parents to provide support, resources and ideas to raise a child. Then, once the child is 3 or 4, they could enter the Head Start preschool program.
The DVN has a domestic violence shelter for emergency situations, and staff can assist with connecting victims of domestic violence to local resources and getting protection orders put in place.
"Ladies that do come to the shelter and want a place to go, we assist them with that. Helping them find a place to live, helping them find a job, helping them with resources," Kris Bishop, the executive director, said.
The Madison Regional Health System offers pre-pregnancy, prenatal and postpartum care. It also has new baby classes, a lactation consultant and a car seat technician to assist both new and experienced parents. The Madison Regional Health System also takes part in the "All Women Count," program, which provides assistance to people who are uninsured, underinsured or low-income.
Community Counseling Services is Lake County's behavioral health services. It takes Medicaid, Medicare, privately insured and uninsured people with some financial assistance available. Community Counseling offers therapy services, medication services, paperwork assistance, financial aid for other activities and more.
To promote physical health in addition to mental and medical health, Perez brought in a Spanish-speaking Zumba instructor from the Madison Community Center as well as the self-defense instructor from Brookings. The Zumba classes are available at the Madison Community Center Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. The class is $15 without a membership.
Mark Anawski, a self-defense instructor and law enforcement officer from Brookings, had some brief demonstrations on ways to defend oneself from attackers as well as general advice on staying aware and safe. In addition to running Brookings Taekwondo, Awanski is the primary instructor for K.N.O.W. Personal Awareness and Defense Classes.
He recommends people follow the K.N.O.W. acronym, which stands from Knowledge, No, Offense and Witness. To stay safe, individuals should always be aware of their surroundings and be prepared, use their voice and say "No" when being threatened, go on the offense when necessary and choose to be a good witness by keeping track of sights, sounds and smells to report to law enforcement.