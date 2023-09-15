Anahi Perez.jpg

ANAHI PEREZ, left, a Spanish language interpreter, translates for presenters at the "All About Her" women's resource fair, which Perez organized. The resource fair allowed local community groups to present their services to a group of young mothers and families.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Madison Public Library hosted an "All About Her" women's health and resource fair Thursday, Sept. 14.

The event, organized by local Spanish language interpreter Anahi Perez, featured short presentations from a variety of local organizations which assist new and expecting mothers as well as a self-defense discussion from Brookings martial arts instructor Mark Anawski.

Mark Anawski.jpg

MARK ANAWSKI, a self-defense instructor from Brookings, speaks to other presenters at the "All About Her" women's resource fair at the Madison Public Library Thursday, Sept. 14. Anawski presented on the K.N.O.W. acronym, which stands for knowledge, No, Offense and Witness.