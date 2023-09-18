DAN MAHAR, left, and Jeremy Hegg perform a passionate duet during their concert at the BrickHouse this Saturday. The show served as the kickoff event for the Madison Area Arts Council's fall concert series.
Photo by Zac Zwaschka
JEREMY HEGG showcases his vocal and keyboard chops during a Saturday performance with Dan Mahar at the Madison Area Arts Council's BrickHouse venue.
Photo by Zac Zwaschka
With the season in full swing, the Madison Area Arts Council (MAAC) has officially kicked off its fall concert series, with a pair of familiar faces gracing the BrickHouse stage Saturday evening.
"Tonight on our stage, we have something very special," MAAC President Ashley Allen told the crowd before introducing Jeremy Hegg and Dan Mahar.
While originally from Dell Rapids, Hegg is a Madison staple, as his father, Dennis, was one of the most revered music teachers in the area. Dennis' career in music education spans over four decades, with its second half taking place almost entirely in Madison.
Dennis led the Madison High School band from 1989 to 2002 before becoming the Director of Bands for Dakota State University, a position he held until his retirement in 2009. Dennis accrued multiple awards throughout his career such as the National Citation of Music by the National Federation of High School Students in 2003.
He also served terms as both president and secretary-treasurer of the South Dakota Bandmaster Association, being inducted into their hall of fame in 2012.
Hegg's influence from his father is undeniable, with his mother Barb also being a lifelong educator of music. Hegg received his degree in music from Sioux Falls' Augustana University, and his body of a work as a composer has grown steadily since then.
His compositions have been showcased throughout the country, and he has performed around the world with popular artists ranging from Smokey Robinson to Chuck Berry.
Hegg is also known for his band Spooncat!, which he formed with his brother Jonathon and Jason in 1996, with the group's propulsive, horn-driven sound earning them plenty of regional acclaim.
Mahar is a Chicago native with an equally impressive and decade-spanning career. He cut his teeth in honky-tonks, bars and dance halls throughout the Midwest before signing a deal to play lead electric and acoustic guitar for Capitol Records' artist Billy Dean in 1991.
Since then, Mahar has performed at esteemed venues like the Grand Ole Opry, the Jay Leno show, Austin City Limits and other main stages across the country.
On Saturday, the duo teamed up for a laidback and crowd-led performance, with Hegg on the keyboard and Mahar alternating between the acoustic and electric guitar. Vocal duties were split between them.
Hegg and Mahar's setlist showcased their status as students of the greats, as the pair provided faithful renditions of classic songs from the likes of The Beatles and John Prine, as well as a few original tunes.
One of the standout performances from the evening was a somber cover of Willie Nelson's "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain," a track that was carried by Mahar's deep, bluesy vocals and careful strumming.
Another highlight was Hegg's soulful singing for Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis." This song was suggested by the crowd, and the pair's performance didn't disappoint, as Hegg showed off the power and precision of his vocals during the song's famous chorus.
This show is one of many planned for the MAAC's fall series, and all concerts are free to attend for all residents, through free-will donations are gladly accepted.
The MAAC is one of the oldest arts councils in South Dakota, and they have been steadfast in their dedication to bring quality local acts to their Madison audience.
Their next show is set for Saturday, Sept. 30, where Ted and Alice Miller from Saint Helena, Nebraska, will make their BrickHouse debut. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the BrickHouse being located at the intersection of South Egan Avenue and S.E. Second Street.