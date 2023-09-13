PICTURED is the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline route through Lake County. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied the permit Monday, Sept. 11, but Summit plans to reapply.
PICTURED is the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline route through Lake County. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied the permit Monday, Sept. 11, but Summit plans to reapply.
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) denied a permit for the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline Monday.
PUC staff recommended the commissioners deny the permit for the pipeline, which would travel across several midwestern states, including South Dakota, because it did not follow county ordinances in Brown, McPherson, Minnehaha and Spink counties.
Originally, Summit had filed a motion for the PUC to preempt these ordinances, which would allow Summit not to follow them. Before the hearing, however, Summit withdrew its motion after the Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline project, which travels through South Dakota but not Lake County, failed to get its own preemption motion approved by the PUC. The Navigator pipeline project also had its permit denied.
The proposed pipeline would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants across the region, including Dakota Ethanol in Lake County, to an underground storage site in North Dakota. According to one of Summit’s representatives, the pipeline would travel about 34 miles through the southern half of Lake County.
Summit stated in a Sept. 7 press release that 92% of landowners on the affected route in Lake County have signed voluntary easement agreements. But, the company has served at least seven eminent domain lawsuits against hold-outs. In the state, about 73% of landowners have signed easement agreements.
In a Sept. 11 press release, Summit stated it planned to reapply in response to the PUC’s ruling and county ordinances.
“Some South Dakota counties passed ordinances that require SCS to refine its path through South Dakota. Today, the PUC determined that these ordinances prohibit the PUC from granting a permit right now, but that SCS can reapply after it refines its proposal,” the statement said. “SCS intends to do just that, to refine its proposal and reapply for a permit in a timely manner. SCS remains committed to the South Dakota ethanol industry and the growth of South Dakota’s energy industry.”
Scott Mundt, the CEO of Dakota Ethanol, said the company is “very supportive” of the project. While Dakota Ethanol is not involved in the management or construction of the pipeline, Mundt said the company hopes Summit’s next application is approved.
“It’s a disappointment that we see this (timeline) get turned back,” Mundt said.
For Mundt, this project is an important part of the industry’s, and Dakota Ethanol’s, attempt to reduce its carbon footprint.
Rita Brown and Betty Strom, two Lake County landowners, attended the Sept. 11 PUC hearing in hopes of testifying down the road, but they cut their trip short when the PUC denied the permit on the first day of several weeks of planned hearings. Both women were served eminent domain lawsuits after they refused to sign easement agreements with Summit.
A Chester township resident, Brown primarily cited concerns about the project’s environmental impact, especially with regard to water usage and contamination, as the reason she has held back on signing an agreement. For Brown, attending the PUC hearing was important because it showed her opposition to the project, even if she wouldn’t get the chance to testify.
While she said she’s “relieved” about the denial of the permit, she said it’s only temporary.
“This project has taken over my life,” she said.
Strom, who owns property south of Madison, said she hasn’t signed due to concerns about safety, property rights and property value. She said the PUC reaffirming county ordinances is encouraging, as she has asked the Lake County Commission to put in place an ordinance, only for the commissioners to state they would not due to legal concerns. While, like Brown, she feels the permit denial is a relief, she plans to continue attending hearings and County Commission meetings.