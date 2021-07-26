Ramona residents host Friday auto cruise night

Cruising music and classic automobiles -- plus some later-model cruisemobiles -- were combined in Ramona during the town's Oldies Night held on Friday evening along its main drag.
Dozens of old cars and pickups cruised Ramona's Main St. for several circuits before the drivers and passengers parked their vehicles on the street. After parking, the Oldies Night attendees had the opportunity to take closer looks at the mobile classics.
Organizers had declared the town's main drag as a special zone for the evening by posting at least one "`Classic Cars Only' on Main Street" sign.
According to JoAnn Casanova, a Ramona cruise organizer, 53 vehicle owners had signed up for the car and pickup parade that started at the Oldham-Ramona School. Some additional vehicles may have made their way into the procession while it was under way.
Casanova said the plans for the cruise night started when she and her husband Doug started offhandedly listing -- during a casual conversation -- the classic vehicles that area residents owned.
"I couldn't believe how many people had them," JoAnn Casanova said.
The Casanovas could add themselves to the list. She is the proud owner of a 1966 Ford Mustang convertible, and he enjoys driving a 1968 Pontiac Firebird.
JoAnn Casanova decided to organize a classic car get-together in the town. The event supporters managed to draw dozens and dozens of vehicles and hundreds of spectators. During the Ramona celebration, JoAnn directed old Fords, Chevys and other car makes to their appropriate parking spots while she was costumed in a pink poodle skirt, white blouse and bobby socks. Taking a look up and down Ramona's Main St., Doug Casanova judged that many of the attendees were from Lake County.
The vehicles drawn to the Oldies Night celebration included a 1973 Mustang Mach I, 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, 1973 Pontiac Grand Ville convertible, 1967 Checker Marathon, 1974 Ford Bronco, 1966 Chevrolet Impala and 1927 Chevrolet Capital.
Oldies Night attendees could sit down for meal served at the MownTown Steakhouse on Main St. during the event. Attendees could also support the Ramona Fire Department by purchasing a pork-loin sandwich meal that was held as a fund-raiser for the town's firefighters. The Ramona Lounge was open for cruise-night attendees who were thirsty.