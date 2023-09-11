The sixth annual Prairie Fest brought families out to the historical St. Peter on the Prairie church for an afternoon of games, hayrides, shopping and music.
The church closed as a house of worship in early 2017, according to board member Charlie Johnson. To keep the building from falling into disrepair and disuse, the board decided to host various activities which were open to the public. One of them was Prairie Fest, which aimed to be a family-friendly community event with games, live music and vendors.
“The idea that we were, as a nonprofit group, going to keep the building and grounds available as a community center, we needed to have some kind of activity,” Johnson said. “There’s no better combination than people, food and music, so we decided to recreate that here and make it family-friendly.”
Johnson said the event has invited more vendors and improved its musical line-up as it has grown, bringing in local musicians like violinist Joel Brick and more regionally acts like Goatroper of Minneapolis.
The event also serves as a fundraiser, with a raffle, silent auction and live auction raising money for building upkeep and utilities. The items were donated by local businesses. Jill Strom, one of the event’s organizers, said the board’s goal is to replace the basement windows to help with building aesthetics and heating costs.
Strom lives a mile from the church, and her husband’s family was one of the church’s founding families. Because of this connection, she started volunteering with the church a few years ago, helping organize Prairie Fest.
“Before harvest starts and after summer things wind down, we get together with music and grow it with vendors each year and kids’ activities to make it better and better,” Strom said.
For Strom, Prairie Fest is an opportunity to share the church with the community and keep it in people’s thoughts. It’s also a time for possible renters to see the property in use and get a feel for what it would like for family events or weddings.
“(The building) is gorgeous–the stone on the outside is very unique,” Strom said. “We felt like if we don’t keep having events here, the building will deteriorate, and we don’t want that.”
Natalia Burkut attended Prairie Fest with her boyfriend, John Larson. Larson’s family lives in the area, and he and Burkut live near Seattle together. Burkut is originally from Ukraine and moved to the United States in 2022 due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.
This was her first time in South Dakota, and she said she enjoyed attending this small community festival. The landscape of South Dakota is similar to where she grew up, she said.
“It’s exactly what the whole of Ukraine looks like,” she said.
This was her first time attending a small-town community event like this, and said it was “great” to see events supporting local artists and craftspeople.
St. Peter on the Prairie has planned a Christmas event for the holiday season, and earlier this year, it held a wine and dinner.