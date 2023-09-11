The sixth annual Prairie Fest brought families out to the historical St. Peter on the Prairie church for an afternoon of games, hayrides, shopping and music.

The church closed as a house of worship in early 2017, according to board member Charlie Johnson. To keep the building from falling into disrepair and disuse, the board decided to host various activities which were open to the public. One of them was Prairie Fest, which aimed to be a family-friendly community event with games, live music and vendors.