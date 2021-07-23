The Madison City Commission plans to conduct a meeting on Monday that will include the first reading of a municipal budget ordinance after the city commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m.
The city commissioners are considering moving Madison's budget process from the summer months to later in the calendar year. State lawmakers recently offered South Dakota communities the option to change their budgeting schedules.
City officials did not provide information to the Daily Leader by Friday's press time as to whether they would hold their July 26 meeting in-person at City Hall or whether they would use distance-conferencing as they did for their July 19 meeting. Madison officials did not provide information about whether the public can access the meeting via the internet or by phone.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the meeting agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Setting a hearing date for an ordinance regarding the raising of chickens.
-- Discussing the purchase of Cyber Estate Lot 2 in Block 5 from Nielsen Development LLC for park development at a proposed cost of $36,000.
-- Discussing the quarterly expenses related to the Lake County 911 program, their payment, and a transfer of contingency funds.
-- Adopting a grant policy.