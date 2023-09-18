KAYLEE WINROW, the Madison Community center's youth service coordinator, walks beside the Community Center float during the Trojan Days parade on Saturday, Sept. 16. The float won "Best Overall Float."
VY HAROLDSON, left, 4, and Everly Haroldson, 3, pick up candy during the Trojan Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16.
Photo by Wren Murphy
Photo by Wren Murphy
JACKSON NORDLAND JR., 7, is lifted up by Dakota State University students to shoot a basketball during the Trojan Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16.
Photo by Wren Murphy
DR. JOSÉ-MARIE GRIFFITHS, the Dakota State University president, drives by near the front of the Trojan Days parade on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Photo by Wren Murphy
THE BARK AND PURR SPA drives by with a truck decorated with a dog tongue, ears and a tail at the Trojan Days Parade Saturday, Sept. 16. The float won "Most Humorous" in the float-judging contest.
Photo by Wren Murphy
STEVE WALKER of the Twin Lakes Shrine Club speaks to children while driving his miniature Scooby Doo Mystery Machine during the Trojan Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16.
Photo by Wren Murphy
THE DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY Trojan mascot low-fives Isaac Fox, 10, during the Trojan Days parade Saturday, Sept. 16.
Photo by Wren Murphy
TAMAREON FOSTER, a Dakota State University football player, shakes candy toward the children watching the Trojan Days parade on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Dakota State University homecoming celebration culminated with the Trojan Days parade, tailgating and football game Saturday, Sept. 16.
This year's parade saw about 75 entries, according to a DSU spokesperson, and people from across the region gathered on Egan Avenue to watch the hour and a half-long parade from beginning to end. Children of all ages walked away from the event with candy and other goodies, while four parade entries came out with awards from the float-judging contest.
Persona won "Most Beautiful," CU Mortgage Direct won "Most Creative," Bark and Purr Spa won "Most Humorous," and the Madison Community Center came out with "Best Overall."
The parade, which began at 10 a.m. and ended at about 11:30, featured floats and vehicles from local businesses and organizations, including several local marching bands and a variety of DSU sports teams. Tailgating near the DSU sports complex followed at noon, and the Trojans' game against Valley City State kicked off at 4 p.m. The Trojans lost the game 6-14, and the team sits at no wins and four losses so far this season.
Earlier in the week, DSU students, faculty and staff celebrated with a variety of homecoming activities, including the Day of Giving and the Day of Service on Thursday. The Day of Giving, the university's largest scholarship fundraising event, raised over $250,000 for student scholarships, and the Day of Service had DSU community members out and about completing community service projects. Thursday ended with a community carnival featuring a DJ, balloon animal artist, games and more.