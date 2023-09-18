The Dakota State University homecoming celebration culminated with the Trojan Days parade, tailgating and football game Saturday, Sept. 16.

This year's parade saw about 75 entries, according to a DSU spokesperson, and people from across the region gathered on Egan Avenue to watch the hour and a half-long parade from beginning to end. Children of all ages walked away from the event with candy and other goodies, while four parade entries came out with awards from the float-judging contest.