The drought has created dangerous conditions in Lake County, according to two area fire chiefs.
On Wednesday night, at the meeting of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck reported, "Available water for fire suppression is becoming critical."
Lake County has had a burn ban in effect since June 25. With this ban, open burning in the county is prohibited due to extremely dry conditions.
Reck said conditions are so dry that mowing ditches has started fires. The spark from a mower hitting a rock can be enough to ignite a fire under current conditions.
Exacerbating the problem is a water shortage which has also resulted from the drought. Currently, firefighters must draw water from either Wentworth or Madison to fight fires elsewhere in the county, according to Reck.
"Anything we had up north that we could siphon water out of is done," he said.
Ramona Fire Chief Myron Nagel, who was unable to attend the LEPC meeting, confirmed by phone what Reck said.
"Yes, we are struggling with available water supplies," Nagel said. He is exploring alternatives in the Ramona area.
Both men have been in contact with area farmers who have trucks which could be used for carrying water. Nagel also recommends that persons have a fire extinguisher handy in situations when a stray spark could start a fire.
Extreme caution is recommended until conditions change.