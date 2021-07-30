Lunch Menus By Staff Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON 60S PLUS(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain breadTuesday: Goulash, peas, warmed apples, whole grain breadWednesday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, carrots, fruit, whole grain breadThursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain breadFriday: Sloppy joe, baby bakers, spiced peaches, tomato spoon saladHOWARD 60S PLUSMonday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cakeTuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondiesWednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, breadThursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, breadFriday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread(Lunch menus may also be found on the Local News section at DailyLeaderExtra.com.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Dakota Energy members act to stop board, management Daily Leader to change delivery system, web width in late August Trinity Preschool set to reopen with new teacher Ramona residents host Friday auto cruise night Warren "Jay" Stults Equipment, training, continuity of care create strong ambulance service Co. Historical Society renames museum City to purchase lot in Cyber Estates Park; property would widen entrance to new city park Drawn Together SD seeking independent redistricting comm. Letter to the Editor Follow us Facebook Twitter Event Calendar