MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Goulash, peas, warmed apples, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Sloppy joe, baby bakers, spiced peaches, tomato spoon salad

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

