DSU

Numerous Dakota State University men recorded personal best marks Wednesday in the NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Mankato Maverick Open. Local NCAA Division I, II and III schools competed in the outdoor track & field meet.

Conner Tordsen continued his record-breaking performance in the hammer throw for the Trojans. He set the school record for the third straight meet, hitting 204 feet, 7 inches to win the title. His mark was fourth best in the NAIA.