Numerous Dakota State University men recorded personal best marks Wednesday in the NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Mankato Maverick Open. Local NCAA Division I, II and III schools competed in the outdoor track & field meet.
Conner Tordsen continued his record-breaking performance in the hammer throw for the Trojans. He set the school record for the third straight meet, hitting 204 feet, 7 inches to win the title. His mark was fourth best in the NAIA.
Jacob Joachim finished third in the hammer throw for DSU, throwing 170 feet, 11 inches. Zachary Haugen was ninth with 150 feet, 7 inches, followed by Houston Lunde with a 12th-place finish after tossing a personal best 144 feet, 9 inches.
Tordsen was second in the discus with the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark of 176 feet, 4 inches. Joachim hit 145 feet, 5 inches to finish 11th.
Tordsen was third in the shot put with the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark of 51 feet, 1.5 inches. Damerum followed with a personal record mark of 48 feet, 1.75 inches to place sixth.
Ben Hoverson highlighted the javelin throw with a runner-up honor for DSU.
He threw 148 feet, 2 inches. Joachim was fourth with 141 feet, 10 inches, while Kaiser was fifth with a personal record 141 feet, 8 inches. Xander Sheehan produced a personal record of 141 feet, 1 inch to place sixth, while Damerum was seventh with 134 feet, 10 inches.
Michael Foster clocked a personal record time of 11.05 seconds to place eighth in the 100-meter dash prelims for DSU. Riley Greenhoff was 10th in 11.09 seconds.
Taylor Myers hit a career best time of 4:8.31 to place seventh in the 1500-meter run.
Martin Bailey was fourth with a personal-best 15:41.94 in the 5000 meters. Daniel Green was sixth in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:2.81.
A pair of 400-meter hurdlers produced career best times, led by Treshawn Roberts with a time of 56.89 seconds to finish eighth. Obang Ojulu was ninth in 57.10 seconds.