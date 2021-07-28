City to purchase lot in Cyber Estates Park; property would widen entrance to new city park

Madison's city commissioners approved a proposal on Monday that will have the city purchase a lot from the developers of Cyber Estates Park in northeast Madison to widen the entrance to a new city park planned for installation in the neighborhood.
The city already possesses a 40-foot-wide entrance -- between two previously laid out housing lots -- that allows access to the new park from N. Heatherwood Ave. The already established entrance is located between Lot 1 and 6 and Lot 2 in Block 5 at the Cyber Estates Park.
The new park was laid out with about 64,300 square feet of play-area space. Land adjacent to the south of the park -- about 106,000 square feet -- was set aside for a detention pond.
The city commissioners were asked this week to consider buying land for $36,000 designated as Lot 2 in Block 5. The purchase of the lot would widen the park entrance by about 68 1/2 feet, making the entire entrance about 108 1/2 feet wide.
In recent years, Madison officials have discussed buying a housing lot in Cyber Estates Park to provide some vehicle parking for park visitors. Without additional land, visitors would need to park their automobiles curbside in the neighborhood.
The Madison City Commission unanimously approved the purchase of Lot 2 -- which is located along N. Heatherwood Ave. -- from Nielsen Development LLC.
The city commissioners spoke about purchasing the Cyber Estates Park lot "...but not developing it right away."
On July 20, members of the Madison Park & Recreation Board discussed having the city purchase a housing lot from the developers. In recent years, after the plats were approved for the Cyber Estates Addition, city officials wanted to widen the entrance for a new park in the housing development. A wider entrance would assist vehicle parking at the park.
The park board members recommended the lot purchase to the city commissioners. They added a note to the purchase recommendation that the development did not provide an adequate property easement, related to the park entrance, for the park. In addition, the board members noted, "In future developments they would like to have several feet of curbside provided from the developer."