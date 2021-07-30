The Lake County Commission will once again tackle the 2022 budget on Tuesday when they meet for a regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will hold a public hearing on an application for a temporary special malt beverage license which has been submitted by Sporty's, and decide how to handle funds received from the auction of surplus items.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask the commission to consider a personnel matter, an occupancy for underground construction application, and a striping agreement with the state Department of Transportation.
Belinda Nelson with Community Counseling Services is on the agenda at 9:15 a.m. At the last meeting, county commissioners considered cutting funds to CCS as a result of the organization's decision to stop providing services at the Lake County Jail.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will attend the meeting to address questions from commissioners regarding projects for fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022. A budget work session will follow.
Discussion items include closing the treasurer's office for staff training on Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the Veterans Service Officer position.