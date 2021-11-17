The All-State team for South Dakota Class 11A high school football has been announced.
The Madison Bulldogs won the state tournament title, defeating Milbank 31-0, and has five players recognized.
Madison Bulldogs honored on offense/athlete are Nate Ricke, quarterback; Gabe Olson, offensive line; and Mike Peters, athlete. All are seniors.
Others named in Class 11A are Marshall Voeltz of Milbank, Jaden Witte of SF Christian, Beau Williams of Canton, Landon Ruesink of Dell Rapids, Jackson Arlt of Lennox, Isaiah Young of SF Christian, Braden Dierickx of West Central, Steven Christion of Lennox, Payton Eben of Canton, Marshall Baldwin of Canton, Zach Brady of Vermillion, Jace Rufer of Milbank, Jacob Stebbe of Lennox, Connor Christensen of Tri-Valley and Quincy Means of LaKota Tech.
On defense/special teams, Madison’s honorees are seniors Camden Buchholtz and Trey Smith.
Other players honored are Zach Madsen of West Central, Avery Herting of Canton, Mitchell Nelson of SF Christian, Logan Maras of West Central, Nick Sorensen of Vermillion, Connor Bender of Milbank, Bennett Schwenn of Milbank, Gage Tennyson of Custer, Jack Kratz of Vermillion, Brayden Pankonen of Dell Rapids, Austin Henry of Dell Rapids and Karson Weber of Milbank.
Honorable mention went to Peyton Wolf, a Madison senior; along with Gavin Koch of West Central, Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain, Evan VanScoyk of Dakota Valley, Josh Kreber of Canton, Gabe Heck of Belle Fourche, Quade Parker of Custer and Dossen Elmore of Custer.