Madison

MADISON's Aiden Jensen recently committed to play basketball at Mount Marty University. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Aiden Jensen has been playing the game of basketball as far back as he can remember. A sport that he picked up from a young age, it was always his goal to one day play the sport he loves at the collegiate level.

When Jensen graduates this spring, he’ll do so knowing that his basketball career will continue for another four years. The Madison senior has committed to Mount Marty University to play basketball, fulfilling his childhood dream.