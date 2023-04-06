Aiden Jensen has been playing the game of basketball as far back as he can remember. A sport that he picked up from a young age, it was always his goal to one day play the sport he loves at the collegiate level.
When Jensen graduates this spring, he’ll do so knowing that his basketball career will continue for another four years. The Madison senior has committed to Mount Marty University to play basketball, fulfilling his childhood dream.
“I’ve been playing basketball ever since I can remember,” Jensen said. “Ever since I started, it’s been my favorite sport. All my hard work has paid off. It’s been a goal of mine ever since I was a little kid. It’s super exciting to accomplish that.”
The Mount Marty men’s basketball team finished this past season with a 9-19 record. The Lancers are coached by Collin Authier. Jensen said that the Yankton campus and the basketball program seemed to be everything he was looking for while searching for his next stop.
“Mount Marty seemed like the perfect fit on and off the court,” Jensen said. “They have a really nice campus, and all the students are all supportive of each other. Within the basketball program there’s a family culture, which was a huge reason for my decision.”
Jensen eats, sleeps and breathes the game of basketball. When he wasn’t playing for the Madison Bulldogs, he was playing with an AAU team out of Sioux Falls with other top players in the state of South Dakota. Through all the games and hours spent in the gym, Jensen has forged many lifelong friendships through the game he loves.
“The thing I love about basketball is how fast-paced the game is,” Jensen said. “There’s a lot of momentum swings, and with that comes a lot of emotion from players and fans. Basketball has also taught me hard work and determination. Lastly, you create a special bond with teammates due to the teamwork it takes to win.”
During his final season as a Bulldog, Jensen averaged 20.9 points and nine rebounds per game. He also blocked 60 shots. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 14-9 record and reached the SoDak 16, where they lost to Hamlin 66-41. The Madison senior earned Class A Second-Team All-State honors.
“I will miss everything about being a Bulldog,” Jensen said. “I’m going to miss all my teammates, coaches and all the continuous support from fans.”