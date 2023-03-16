DSU

DAKOTA STATE'S Caitlin Dyer handles the ball during the first half of the game against Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday. The freshman point guard hit a game-winning three-pointer for the Trojans with 18.2 seconds left in the game. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

A corner three-pointer with 18.2 seconds left in the game by Dakota State University’s Caitlin Dyer put the Trojans up 71-70 against Indiana Wesleyan in the NAIA Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The freshman guard’s three-pointer proved to be the game-winner as the Trojans got a stop on the next possession to punch their ticket to the semifinals.