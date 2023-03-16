DAKOTA STATE'S Caitlin Dyer handles the ball during the first half of the game against Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday. The freshman point guard hit a game-winning three-pointer for the Trojans with 18.2 seconds left in the game.
A corner three-pointer with 18.2 seconds left in the game by Dakota State University’s Caitlin Dyer put the Trojans up 71-70 against Indiana Wesleyan in the NAIA Quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The freshman guard’s three-pointer proved to be the game-winner as the Trojans got a stop on the next possession to punch their ticket to the semifinals.
“I don’t think I will ever forget seeing that ball leave her hands with 18 seconds on the clock in the quarterfinals of the national tournament,” DSU head coach David Moe said. “As a freshman to step up in that moment and shoot the ball with confidence is pretty impressive. My favorite thing was, when the ball left her hands, the entire team was in suppport and knew that shot was going in. One of the coolest moments I’ve ever been a part of in my coaching career.”
The Trojans have knocked off the No. 3 seed, the No. 2 seed and now the No. 1 seed in their region to reach the semifinals for the first time in program history.
“Getting to this moment is pretty special as a program. We have been talking about this behind closed doors all year long as a program,” Moe said. “We knew that we could as long as we did it together. We knew that if we stay true to our culture of conduct, respect, family and discipline and play to our identity of fast, free and fun, we can make a deep run in the tournament. I know it says we are the sixth seed, but that is just a number and that number can’t measure a team’s heart. And this team has a ton of fight, a ton of heart and a ton of love and respect for each other that has propelled us into this historic run at the end of the season.”
In the opening round of the national tournament, the Trojans defeated Morningside. In the Round of 32, the Trojans upset No. 3 seed Eastern Oregon. The Mountaineers entered that contest on a 20-game winning streak.
In the Round of 16, DSU knocked off No. 2 seed Carroll College. The Saints entered their matchup with the Trojans on a 15-game winning streak.
On Wednesday, Indiana Wesleyan, the No. 1 seed in the region, entered their matchup on a 15-game winning streak. With the victory over Indiana Wesleyan, the Trojans have reached the semifinals for the first time in program history.
“They’ve been so resilient,” Moe said. “I couldn’t be happier to be on this journey with these players.”
The Trojans started the fourth quarter trailing Indiana Wesleyan 50-47. Following a basket from Indiana Wesleyan, DSU’s Morgan Huber drilled a three-pointer to cut the lead to 52-50. Another basket from Huber tied the game at 52 with 8:30 left in the game.
A basket from Savannah Walsdorf put the Trojans up 54-52, followed by a three-pointer from Lilli Mackley to move the Trojans ahead 57-52. A basket from Huber pushed DSU’s lead to 59-52.
With the Trojans holding a 63-57 lead, Indiana Wesleyan went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 63. A three-pointer from Walsdorf put the Trojans up 66-63.
With the Trojans holding a 66-65 lead, Indiana Wesleyan hit a three-pointer to take a 68-66 lead with 1:45 left in the game. Another basket from Walsdorf tied the game at 68.
Indiana Wesleyan broke the tie to take a 70-68 lead with less than 30 seconds left to play. Dyer’s three-pointer with 18.2 seconds left put the Trojans ahead 71-70 and sent DSU to the semifinals.
Walsdorf finished the game with 20 points, five rebounds and four steals. Elsie Aslesen scored 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked six shots.
“I’m really excited I get to keep playing,” Aslesen said. “This is my last year of basketball. Every game is so emotional. I love my team so much. I’m just so excited that I get to keep playing with them.”
Huber finished the game with 11 points. Angela Slattery chipped in with nine points. Mackley and Sidney Fick both scored three points.
With the win, the Trojans improved to 29-6 overall. They’ll play in the semifinals on Friday against Clarke University. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
“They’re playing really well right now,” Moe said. “We are going to have to rebound. I’m excited to see how our team responds to the moment. I think our team is ready. We have this belief in each other that we can do some pretty amazing things. I know our players are really excited to go against Clark.”