featured Prep roundup: Bulldogs compete at DAK XII Conference Meet By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MADISON'S Spencer Reverts hits a return shot in doubles action in Sioux Falls on Monday. Photo by Brennen Rupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Bulldogs competed in the DAK XII Conference Tennis Meet at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls on Monday.Mason Kennington went 1-1 in singles action. Kennington lost to Daniel Puumala of Sioux Falls Christian. Kennington then knocked off Vermillion’s Caiden Mandernach.Spencer Reverts lost his matchup against Grant Santema of Sioux Falls Christian. Reverts knocked off Vermillion’s Lucas Green 10-6.Elijah Sims lost to Jack Squire of Sioux Falls Christian and defeated Vermillion’s Grant Freeling 10-5.Chase Steuerwald lost his matchup to Gunnar Geiken of Lennox. Steuerwald defeated Vermillion’s Caleb Reins 10-2.Maguire Studer lost his matchup against Lennox’s Noah Welch and bounced back by defeating Mason Freeling of Vermillion 10-7.The doubles team of Kennington and Sims went 1-1. The doubles team of Reverts and Steuerwald went 1-1. The duo of Taiden Pierce and Studer went 1-1.The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday in Watertown. The first match is scheduled for 10 a.m.GOLFHowardThe Howard Tigers hosted the Howard Invitational at the Howard Golf Course on Monday.The Chester girls placed first with a team score of 117. The Howard girls placed second with a score of 139.The Howard boys took home first place with a team score of 110.Ayla McDonald took home top honors with a round of 37. Jadyn McDonald placed second with a score of 38. Cadence Olivier tied with Howard’s Trinity Palmquist for third place. Both golfers shot a 42.MadisonThe Madison Bulldogs competed in the West Central Invitational at Central Valley Golf Course on Monday. The Bulldogs placed 12th as a team with a score of 419.Penelope Corbin tied for 43rd with a score of 101. Delaney Gerry tied for 52nd place with a score of 105. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Bender and Green Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges LAIC enlists Child Care Biz Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch Bickett sentenced for grand theft SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership Legion posts seek Boys and Girls State applicants MRHS to celebrate quality care during National Hospital Week Follow us Facebook Twitter