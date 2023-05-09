Madison

MADISON'S Spencer Reverts hits a return shot in doubles action in Sioux Falls on Monday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs competed in the DAK XII Conference Tennis Meet at Tomar Park in Sioux Falls on Monday.

Mason Kennington went 1-1 in singles action. Kennington lost to Daniel Puumala of Sioux Falls Christian. Kennington then knocked off Vermillion’s Caiden Mandernach.