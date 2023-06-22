Since he was old enough to walk, AJ Siemsen has had a football tucked away like he was bracing for a defender to try and pry it away from him.
A Mitchell native, Siemsen had to travel to Mt. Vernon to start playing tackle football in third grade, since the city of Mitchell didn’t offer tackle football until children entered fifth grade.
The short commute helped Siemsen and his dad forge a strong bond over the game of football.
“What got me started in football was my dad,” Siemsen said. “He was the one that got me interested in football, and he always encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone, which is why I played in Mt. Vernon instead of waiting. I really wanted to make my dad proud, and I just thought football was fun.”
The game of football made the bond between Siemsen and his father stronger. The gridiron is where Siemsen has developed most of his meaningful friendships throughout his young life.
“I just like how football has basically built all of my friendships and relationships,” Siemsen said. “Most of my best friends started out as teammates.”
The Mitchell High School graduate will get the opportunity to continue to play the game he loves at Dakota State University. Siemsen is one of the incoming recruits, and he’s excited to develop new relationships during his time with the Trojans.
“I chose DSU because I thought the campus was a great fit for me,” Siemsen said. “I also thought the coaches of the program were excellent, and I’m really looking forward to playing under them. I look forward to creating new relationships with my teammates at Dakota State.”
The upcoming season will mark the first year for the Trojans playing in their new stadium. The new stadium played a pivotal role in Siemsen’s decision to commit to DSU.
“Seeing the vision for the new facilities and what they have planned definitely played a factor in my commitment,” Siemsen said. “It got me really excited, and I can’t wait for them to be finished.”
Siemsen will play wide receiver for the Trojans. In the classroom, he plans on double majoring in physical education and exercise science.
“This opportunity means everything to me,” Siemsen said. “I didn’t know if I was going to get a chance to continue my career, so DSU blessing me with this opportunity meant a lot to me.”