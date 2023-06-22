AJ

MITCHELL'S AJ Siemsen stiff-arms a defender in this photo last season. The Mitchell High School graduate is an incoming recruit for the Dakota State University football team. 

 Submitted photo

Since he was old enough to walk, AJ Siemsen has had a football tucked away like he was bracing for a defender to try and pry it away from him.

A Mitchell native, Siemsen had to travel to Mt. Vernon to start playing tackle football in third grade, since the city of Mitchell didn’t offer tackle football until children entered fifth grade.