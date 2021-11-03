The Madison Lady Bulldogs slipped past the Dell Rapids Quarriers in a 3-2 thriller (25-21, 25-14, 14-25, 16-25 and 15-2) in the first round of the Region 3A Volleyball Tournament at the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night.
Madison started the match strong as the Lady Bulldogs won the first two sets. In the first set, Madison held a 14-13 advantage and then went on a 3-0 run to stretch the lead to 17-13 as Dell Rapids called a timeout. After the timeout, Madison added six more points and held a commanding 23-14 lead before giving up the serve. Dell Rapids outscored the Lady Bulldogs 7-2 to end the set, but it wasn’t enough for the Quarriers.
Madison jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set and never looked back in posting the 25-14 win.
With the score deadlocked at 8-8 in the third set, the Quarriers went on a 3-0 run and forced Madison to call a timeout. After the timeout, Dell Rapids added another point to go up 12-9 before losing the serve. Madison could get no closer than three points for the rest of the set and fell 25-14.
Dell Rapids broke open a close game early and rolled to a 25-16 win in the fourth set to deadlock the match at 2-2.
“Dell Rapids is not your normal sixth seed,” said Madison Coach Jill Kratovil. “They are very aggressive. We made too many errors and gave them points in the third and fourth sets.”
It was all Madison in the fifth set as they jumped out to a huge lead and posted a 15-2 win to advance to the semifinal round of the Region 3A Tournament.
“I told the girls it was do or die and we need to take care of business now,” Kratovil said. “We were aggressive in the fifth set.”
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs at the net was Audrey Nelson with a match-high 23 kills and three blocks. Megan Schouwenburg added seven kills. Abby Morse had two blocks.
From the service line, Amanda Vacanti had five ace serves while Raena Rost added three ace serves.
Rost led the Lady Bulldogs with 22 digs while Callie McDermott had 14 digs.
Kylie Krusemark had a match-high 34 set assists for the Lady Bulldogs. She also had two blocks.
Madelynn Henry had 12 kills, three ace serves and 13 digs to pace Dell Rapids. Sophia Randall added 11 kills and three blocks.
Riley Hall led the Quarriers with 24 set assists and had two ace serves.
Madison (19-8) will go to Harrisburg on Thursday to face the second-seed Garretson Blue Dragons in the late game.
The first game of the night will have the top seed Sioux Falls Christian Chargers tangling with the fourth seed Baltic Bulldogs. The winners of the two games will advance to the SoDak 16.
“Garretson is a scrappy team that doesn’t make mistakes,” Kratovil said.