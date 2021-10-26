Over the past week, the Madison Lady Bulldogs volleyball team came out victorious against two Dak. 12 conference rivals, the Dell Rapids Quarriers and the Elk-Point Jefferson Huskies. Both matches on the road were big wins for the Bulldogs, each game’s respectfully going into four sets.
Against the Quarriers, Madison’s Audrey Nelson produced a team-high 25 kills as well as one solo block. Amanda Vacanti followed with 6 kills. Abby Morse added 4 kills and assisted in 5 blocks.
Raena Rost protected the back court defensively with 14 digs, which made her the team leader against Dell Rapids. Kylie Krusemark followed with 10 digs while Vacanti had 8.
Callie McDermott and Maycee Theede each produced 13 digs for the Bulldogs.
Krusemark offensively led the Bulldogs with 35 set assists. From the service line, the Bulldogs as a team had 11 aces against the Quarries. Megan Schouwenburg and Vacanti led the team from the service line with 4 aces each.
On Friday, the Bulldogs traveled the Elk-Point Jefferson and won a four-set victory (17-24, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24).
Nelson led the team with 23 kills on the night. Schouwenburg adding 8 kills while Karley Lurz and Vacanti each had 4 kills.
Vacanti produced 24 digs defensively, making her the team leader against the Huskies. Rost followed with 21 digs on the night. McDermott added 16 digs and Theede had 15 digs to help the Bulldogs in their win.
Krusemark kept her leading role on Friday by producing 40 set assists. From the service line, the Bulldogs had a team-high three service aces with McDermott having two service aces.
The Bulldogs are at Brookings facing the AA Brookings Bobcats.