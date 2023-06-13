Clubb

HOWARD'S Griffin Clubb has committed to Chadron College to continue his football and academic career. 

 Submitted photo

Griffin Clubb has been around the game of football for as long as he can remember. He grew up watching his father, Wes Clubb, play for the Sioux Falls Storm and Sioux City Bandits. Prior to that, the elder Clubb played for the University of South Dakota.

Griffin wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and started playing competitive football in fifth grade.