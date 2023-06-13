Griffin Clubb has been around the game of football for as long as he can remember. He grew up watching his father, Wes Clubb, play for the Sioux Falls Storm and Sioux City Bandits. Prior to that, the elder Clubb played for the University of South Dakota.
Griffin wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and started playing competitive football in fifth grade.
“My parents have been a huge part of me going out for football,” he said. “Following in my dad’s footsteps has led me from going out for football to being where I am now.”
The recent Howard High School graduate will continue to play competitively this fall when he attends Chadron State College.
“Having the opportunity to play college football is something special,” Clubb said. “I’m proud of this accomplishment.”
At Chadron, Clubb will play linebacker and major in rangeland management. The support that the Chadron community shows for the football program was a big factor in Clubb’s decision to commit to Chadron College.
“I chose Chadron because of the community,” Clubb said. “They are a big football town that greatly supports the football program in Chadron. I also chose Chadron because I am majoring in rangeland management and Chadron has the second-largest program in the nation.”
Clubb said that there is nothing like the pregame butterflies before a football game. Now, for the next four years, Clubb will get to experience all of the emotions that go into playing the game that he grew up watching.
“I like having the pregame jitters,” Clubb said. “They make me feel alive on that field when the opening kickoff is in bounds.”