Walsdorf

DAKOTA STATE'S Savannah Walsdorf drives to the basket. Walsdorf scored a team-leading 29 points during DSU's 86-69 victory over Eastern Oregon on Wednesday. 

 Submitted photo

A 15-0 scoring run in the first quarter helped the Dakota State University Trojans take control of the game against Eastern Oregon in Wichita on Wednesday.

Trailing the Mountaineers 5-2 in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament, the Trojans scored 15 unanswered points to take a 17-5 lead in the first quarter. That scoring spurt helped the Trojans defeat Eastern Oregon 86-69.