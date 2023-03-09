A 15-0 scoring run in the first quarter helped the Dakota State University Trojans take control of the game against Eastern Oregon in Wichita on Wednesday.
Trailing the Mountaineers 5-2 in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament, the Trojans scored 15 unanswered points to take a 17-5 lead in the first quarter. That scoring spurt helped the Trojans defeat Eastern Oregon 86-69.
With the win, the Trojans punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 next Tuesday and snapped Eastern Oregon’s 20-game winning streak.
“It feels amazing,” DSU head coach David Moe said during a press conference after the game. “This is what we prepare for. All the preseason hill runs and the early mornings. This team is really fun. They play for each other. We talk about being fast, free and fun. It was a fun game tonight.”
After a basket from Elise Aslesen cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 5-4, Savannah Walsdorf scored 15 straight points for the Trojans to help her team build a 19-9 lead.
A basket from Aslesen put the Trojans up 21-9. Back-to-back baskets from Walsdorf put the Trojans up 27-11.
With the Trojans holding a 27-15 lead early in the second quarter, Caitlin Dyer knocked down a three-pointer to put the Trojans ahead 30-15. Back-to-back three-pointers from Sidney Fick helped the Trojans build a 35-21 lead.
A pair of baskets from Aslesen put the Trojans up 44-26. At the half, DSU led the Mountaineers 44-30.
A three-pointer from Dyer in the third quarter pushed DSU’s lead to 49-36. The Mountaineers clawed their way back to trim DSU’s lead to 49-43. The Trojans answered with a corner three-pointer from Lilli Mackley to push their lead back out to 52-43.
Back-to-back three-pointers from Eastern Oregon cut DSU’s lead to 52-49. Dyer buried a three-pointer to give the Trojans a six-point lead at 55-49.
A three-pointer from Angela Slattery early in the fourth quarter pushed DSU’s lead to 61-53. With the Trojans holding a 65-60 lead, senior guard Courtney Menning hit a three-pointer to put the Trojans ahead 68-60.
A three-point play from Aslesen pushed DSU’s lead back to double digits at 71-60. Another three-pointer from Menning put the Trojans up 74-62. Menning’s second three-pointer in the fourth quarter proved to be the dagger as the Trojans upset the No. 3 seed 86-69.
Walsdorf finished the game with 29 points and five rebounds for the Trojans. Aslesen scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Dyer ended the game with 13 points. Fick added 10 points and seven rebounds. Menning had seven points.
With the win, the Trojans advanced to the Sweet 16 and improved to 27-6 overall. It marks the third straight season that the Trojans have won 27 games in a season.
The Trojans will play Carroll College in the Sweet 16 in Sioux City on Tuesday. Carroll College owns a 27-5 record and enters the matchup against DSU on a 15-game winning streak. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
“As a senior, every one of these postseason games is an emotional roller-coaster,” Aslesen said during a postgame press conference. “I’m so excited that I get to keep playing with my best friends.”