Madison’s Travis Christensen won the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. Earlier in the evening, Christensen also claimed a heat race win.
Other heat race winners included Bryant Klaassen, Adrian, Minn.; James Adams, Harrisburg; and Tracy Halouska, Worthing.
Blaine Hare of Wentworth placed ninth in the B-Feature and eighth in his heat race. Winning was Derek Baartman of Sioux Falls.
Madison’s Dillon Bickett placed sixth in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature. Madison’s Nate Barger was seventh. Winning was Lee Goos, Jr. of Hartford.
Bickett was fourth in his heat race while Nate Barger was fifth.
Winning heat races in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car class were Eli Hargreaves, Crooks; Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls; and Jesse Lindberg, Sioux Falls.
In the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature, Madison’s Matt Steuerwald was third. Wentworth’s Ron Howe was sixth while Chester’s Brett Martin was 12th. Winning the A-Feature was J.J. Zebell of Parker.
Steuerwald was third in his heat race. Howe was fourth and Martin sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Mike Chaney; John Hoing, Hartford; and Zebell.
Rutland’s Tucker Powell was the only area driver who placed in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature. Powell placed 14th in the race. Winning the A-Feature was Micah Christensen of Sioux Falls.
Madison’s Doug Wallis was seventh in the B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Tanner James of Mt. Vernon.
Ottoson placed second in his heat race while Powell finished fourth in his heat race. Heat race winners in the USRA-B Modified division were Tyler Tesch, Lennox; Ray Feltman, Sioux Falls; M. Christensen; and Chuck Chernotik, Jr., Fulton.
DAKOTA STATE FAIR SPEEDWAY
Dakota State Fair Speedway had a pair of races during the week. On Thursday night, the Dirt Late Models invaded the track and Justin Karlen of Howard placed seventh in the B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Chad Olsen of Hendricks, Minn.
Karlen placed seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Scott Ward, Watertown; Chad Becker, Aberdeen; David Carlson, Huron; and Blair Nothdurff, Renner.
After a night off, Dakota State Fair Speedway hosted Challenge Cup XX on Saturday night. In the Dirt Late Model class, Karlen placed 16th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Bryce Sward of Nelson, Minn.
Karlen finished fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Cole Searing, Huron; Olsen; Ward; and Tyler Myers, Harrisburg.
The Wissota Super Stocks were also on hand. Madison’s Doug Van Liere placed third in his heat race but didn’t finish the A-Feature. Winning twas Casey Hanson of Badger.
Winning heat races were Blake Whitlock, Watertown; and Brad Kopecky, Miller.
LAKE OZARK SPEEDWAY
Two area ASCS 360 sprint car drivers were in action on May 28 at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo.
Ramona’s Ryan Bickett and Madison’s Dylan Opdahl both placed seventh in their heat race.
Both Bickett and Opdahl raced in the B-Main race. Bickett drove to an 11th-place finish while Opdahl placed 12th. Winning the B-Main race was Garet Williamson of Columbia, Mo.