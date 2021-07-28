Madison Post 25 to enter State B Tournament with 18-3 record

Madison Post 25 will take an outstanding 18-3 overall record into the State B Senior Baseball Tournament that will begin on Friday at Groton.
Madison will face Winner/Colome in the second game of the day around 12:30 p.m.
Other first-round matchups will have Tabor facing Big Stone City at 10 a.m.; Vermillion taking on Redfield at 5 p.m.; and Lake Norden/Badger playing Groton around 7:30 p.m.
The three setbacks for Post 25 came at the hands of Lake Norden/Badger, 3-2, at Lake Norden; Salem, 5-3, at Salem; and Tea, 8-6, at Flynn Field in Madison.
There will be four games on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
On Sunday, there will be three games starting at 1 p.m.
There will be two games on Monday starting at 5 p.m.
The championship game is set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. If an extra championship game is needed for the double-elimination tournament, it will begin one hour after the completion of the first game.