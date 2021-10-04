The Madison Bulldogs routed the Tri-Valley Mustangs Friday night, shutting out a good team with a 3-2 record. The Bulldogs now stand alone at the top of the Class 11A Power Point rankings.
Madison was already rated #1 in the media polls, but trailed the Canton C-Hawks ever so slightly in Power Points. Madison (6-0) is the only undefeated Class 11A team in South Dakota, and would be the top seed in the playoffs if they started today. Canton (5-1) is now second in the rankings, with Vermillion third and Dell Rapids and West Central tied for fourth.
The Bulldogs came out strong against Tri-Valley Friday night, driving 80 yards down the field on its first drive, but fumbling at the one-yard line. But Madison’s defense held strong, and a 49-yard touchdown pass from Nate Ricke to Peyton Wolf later in the quarter got the scoring started.
The Bulldogs scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter, the first on a 26-yard pass from Ricke to Mike Peters, the other a thrilling 45-yard interception return by Kaden Hanscom.
Tri-Valley just couldn’t get much offense going in the second half. A 12-yard Ricke touchdown pass to Dillon Bickett, a 2-yard touchdown run by Trey Smith and an extraordinary 63-yard quarterback keeper by reserve QB Eli Barger rounded out the scoring.
Madison ended the game with more than 400 yards total offense, rushing for 255 yards and passing for 167. Ricke led the team in both categories, rushing for 110 yards and passing for 155 yards. Bruce Galde added 71 more yards on the ground. Wolf ended the game with 80 receiving yards, with Bickett adding 29 yards and Mickale Dohrer totaling 20. Tri-Valley’s Isaac McFarland had 76 yards on 12 carries, primarily in the first half. Jaden Siemonsma added 29 yards and Carter Sorenson 26. Eli McFarland passed 23 yards on four completions.
Madison brings its undefeated record back to Trojan Field Friday night to host the Dell Rapids Quarriers.