Bickett moves into Top 10 in ASCS points By LARRY LEEDS Contributing Writer Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago

After four races in four days, Ramona's Ryan Bickett moved into the top 10 in Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Car points.The week started for Bickett on Tuesday night as he went to Spencer, Iowa, to race at the Clay County Fair. Bickett placed 13th in the A-Feature. Tim Crawley of Benton, Ark., won the feature race.Bickett placed sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Blake Hahn, Sapulua, Okla.; Crawley; and Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla.LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAYThe ASCS drivers invaded Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., for three nights of racing starting on Thursday night.Bickett placed ninth in the third B-Feature. Winning the race was Kaleb Johnson of Sioux Falls.Bickett won his heat race on the opening night.Crawley won the A-Feature.On the second day, Bickett placed 17th in the first B-Main. Winning the race was Riley Goodno of Knoxville, Iowa.Bickett piloted the 17B sprinter to an eighth-place finish in his heat race.Ayrton Gennetten of Versailles, Mo., won the A-Feature.On the third night, Bickett placed ninth in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Wayne Johnson of Oklahoma City, Okla.Earlier in the night, Bickett was 16th in the second B-Main. Sam McClelland of Tulsa, Okla., won the B-Main event.In the qualifying race, Bickett was 10th.