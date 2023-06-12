Layke Wold enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign for the Chester Flyers. He was the team’s starting quarterback on the gridiron and set a program record for three-pointers made in a season for the basketball team last winter.
“Breaking that record during my sophomore year, fresh off a football injury, meant a lot to me,” Wold said. “The work, sweat and tears while rehabilitating paid off. Although bittersweet, I broke the record held by my coach, Chris Mohr. He is a big reason why I love the game of basketball. Not only is he a great mentor, but more importantly he’s a great friend. Our team also broke the most three-pointers made in a single season record as well.”
During his first year as a starter for the Flyers, Wold knocked down 70 three-pointers to set a program record. It’s a number that he hopes to build on this winter.
“Once you break a record, you might as well try and break it again,” Wold said. “My parents always remind my siblings and I to never settle, to keep working hard and have fun. The best is yet to come.”
Wold got his start in basketball early, when his mom (Sharee Wold) decided to get a ball in his hands shortly after his first birthday.
“My mom decided purchasing a basketball hoop for our kitchen was a classic idea,” Wold said. “I guess she wasn’t wrong. I definitely fell in love with the game at an early age. I practiced with the varsity in seventh grade and made the junior varsity team. A year later, I made the varsity team. I love hanging out with my teammates, talking to opponents, shooting the basketball, learning and growing not only as a player but as a person as well.”
The Flyers broke in a batch of new faces this past winter after losing eight seniors to graduation from a 12-win team. The new-look Flyers finished the campaign with a 9-12 record. However, they finished the season by going 6-4 down the stretch as the team started to gel. Wold and his teammates are hoping to carry over that late-season surge this winter.
“Our goal is to do what the 2004 Chester Flyer team did,” Wold said. “We want to make it to the state tournament and bring home the hardware.”
Like basketball, Wold got started in football early on. During his first game under center for the Flyers last fall, Wold passed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
“I have been playing football my entire life, it seems,” Wold said. “From the moment I could walk, my dad Lance, a former Chester Flyer, taught me the proper way to throw a football. My parents always said I’d wear out the carpet running routes every evening. In second grade, my elementary coach, Mr. Knight, registered my class into a flag football tournament. After that, my Chester Flyer career began with third-grade tackle football.”
Just like in basketball, the Flyers had to replace a lot of starters on the gridiron after losing 10 seniors from a six-win team. Wold gained valuable reps last season and is hoping to be more of a leader during his second year under center for the Flyers.
“I am not only looking to be a better leader on and off the field, but also looking to be a better quarterback,” Wold said. “I believe we have a very strong foundation with returning players. Our crew has built a very good friendship which I believe will lead to more success on the field. With All-State receiver Jovi Wolf coming back for his senior season, our passing game will be our main focus again this year.”
With the core of last year’s team returning, the Flyers have their sights set on making a postseason run this fall.
“We want to build off of last season,” Wold said. “I want to mentor the incoming freshmen. We want to advance to the Dome, win the state title and have a lot of fun along the way.”