Wold

CHESTER'S Layke Wold attempts a three-pointer during a matchup against Beresford. Wold knocked down a program record 70 three-pointes for the Flyers this past season. 

 File photo by Brennen Rupp

Layke Wold enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign for the Chester Flyers. He was the team’s starting quarterback on the gridiron and set a program record for three-pointers made in a season for the basketball team last winter.

“Breaking that record during my sophomore year, fresh off a football injury, meant a lot to me,” Wold said. “The work, sweat and tears while rehabilitating paid off. Although bittersweet, I broke the record held by my coach, Chris Mohr. He is a big reason why I love the game of basketball. Not only is he a great mentor, but more importantly he’s a great friend. Our team also broke the most three-pointers made in a single season record as well.”