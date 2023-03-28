Dakota State University faced cool and breezy conditions on the second day of the Wildcat Classic, hosted by NCAA Division II Wayne State (Neb.) on Saturday. Numerous NCAA Division I, II and NAIA schools competed.
DSU’s Shaylee DeBeer earned a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.79. She was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.13 seconds.
Lahna Matucha cleared 4 feet, 11 inches to tie for third place in the high jump for DSU.
Carson Quigley leaped 15 feet, 4.25 inches to place 11th in the long jump, just .01 meter short of tying her record. She also hit 31 feet, 8 inches to finish 10th in the triple jump for DSU.
Madelyn Sylva paced DSU with a 10th-place finish in the 1500-meter run in 5:20.34. Lindsey Roth was 12th in 5:23.32. Saddie Palmquist hit a time of 5:39.31, Brooke Beaucaire 5:49.37 and Courtney Meyer 6:17.18.
Traia Hubbard returned to action for the first time since the 2022 indoor season (knee injury). She finished 10th in the discus throw with 134 feet, 6 inches. Gabriella Peitzmeier threw 114 feet, 9 inches, while Britni Plucker threw 108 feet, 4 inches. Alexis Olson registered 102 feet, 1 inch, Bella Maxwell 98 feet, 2 inches, Kiana Mounga 96 feet, 10 inches and Oliviyah Thornton 92 feet.
Hubbard led the Trojans with 40 feet, 6.25 inches to place 13th in the shot put. Maxwell hit 36 feet, 5.75 inches, Peitzmeier 36 feet, .75 inches, Mounga 34 feet, 5.5 inches, Plucker 33 feet, 10.25 inches, Thornton 33 feet, 9.25 inches and Myra Whitehead 33 feet, 5 inches.
Raylee Wallis clocked a time of 27.78 seconds to finish 11th in the 200-meter dash for DSU. Shakiera Gronenthal hadded a time of 30.88 seconds. She also finished the 400-meter dash in 1:12.79.
Jada Anderson posted a time of 20:34.76 to finish 14th in the 5000-meter run for DSU.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Roth, Palmquist, Beaucaire and Sylva was sixth in 4:33.81.