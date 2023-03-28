Dakota State University faced cool and breezy conditions on the second day of the Wildcat Classic, hosted by NCAA Division II Wayne State (Neb.) on Saturday. Numerous NCAA Division I, II and NAIA schools competed.

DSU’s Shaylee DeBeer earned a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.79. She was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.13 seconds.