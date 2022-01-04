The girls basketball game in Howard on Monday was billed as a battle between two of the top teams in Class B.
Needless to say, the matchup between the Howard Tigers and the Colman-Egan Hawks did not disappoint. Colman-Egan picked up a 65-59 overtime victory.
CE’s Mackenzie Hemmer opened the scoring by making a layup to give the visiting Hawks the first lead of the game.
The Tigers answered right back, when Kate Conner converted a three-point play to put Howard up 3-2.
With the Tigers holding a 4-2 lead, Hemmer knocked down a three-pointer to put the Hawks back on top 5-4.
With the game tied at 6-6, the Tigers went on a 7-0 run to claim a 13-6 lead. At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers held a 17-14 lead.
Howard’s Canyon Kidd opened the scoring in the second quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to push Howard’s lead to 20-14. It would be the first of three deep balls that Kidd would hit in the second quarter.
Following Kidd’s three-pointer, CE’s Lanie Mousel hit a three-pointer of her own to trim Howard’s lead down to three points at 20-17. Kidd answered with her second three-pointer of the quarter to give Howard a 23-17 lead.
A bucket from Kate Conner gave Howard a 28-19 lead. Following Conner’s basket, the Hawks went on a 6-0 run to trim Howard’s lead to 28-25.
With the Tigers holding a 31-25 lead, Rylee Rudebusch hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 33-25 halftime lead.
Rudebusch opened the scoring in the second half by knocking down a jumper to give the Tigers a double-digit lead at 35-25.
At the end of a back-and-forth third quarter, the Tigers held a slim 45-44 lead over the visiting Hawks.
Josie Mousel gave the Hawks their first lead since the first quarter when she picked off a pass and scored a fastbreak layup. Mousel’s basket put the Hawks up 46-45.
Following Mousel’s basket, the Tigers went on a 7-0 run to claim a 52-46 lead. A basket from Hemmer put an end to Howard’s run and trimmed the lead to 52-48.
With the Tigers holding a 55-50 lead, Josie Mousel knocked down a three-pointer to cut the lead to 55-53.
With the Hawks trailing 57-54 with less than 20 seconds left to play, Reese Luze buried a shot from beyond the arc to tie the game at 57-57 with nine seconds left on the clock.
In the overtime period, the Hawks had all the momentum as they outscored the Tigers 8-2 to
Hemmer finished the game with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks. Josie Mousel scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Lanie Mousel chipped in with seven points.
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Conner scored 14 points for Howard. Kidd reached double figures with 13 points. Rudebusch scored 11 points.
With the win, the Hawks handed the Tigers their first loss of the season. The Hawks are now 5-1 overall. The loss snapped Howard’s five-game winning streak to open the season; they are 5-1 overall.