Two former Trojans will be inducted into the inaugural South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference Basketball Hall of Fame Wednesday afternoon in Mitchell.
Cliff Anderson (1973) and Brett Schwartz (‘91) will be inducted into the conference Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame event includes a social and an induction ceremony at 3 p.m. at Dakota Wesleyan University’s Fellowship Hall (601 N. Sanborn Blvd.), followed by recognition at halftime of the basketball game between Dakota State University and Dakota Wesleyan at 7 p.m. at the Corn Palace.
There will be a meet and greet at 1 p.m. Mike Henriksen from “Calling All Sports” will be the master of ceremonies.
Myron Moen, another former Trojan and one of the top shooters in the NAIA, helped create the SDIC Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame, which begins as an extension of the original conference hall of fame that honored players from all sports throughout the conference’s 83-year history until it ceased operations in 2000.
The SDIC conference was created in 1917 in Mitchell with six schools – Dakota Wesleyan, Huron, South Dakota Tech, Sioux Falls, Northern State and Yankton College. Over the years, Augustana, the State of Black Hills State, the State of Dakota and the University of South Dakota-Springfield were among the other notable members of the conference, which became known as the SDIC.
Anderson was a multi-sport athlete at then-General Beadle State Teachers College. He competed in football, basketball, baseball and track & field.
He garnered numerous SDIC All-Conference honors, including in men’s basketball. He was selected as Athlete of the Year in 1972 and ‘73.
Anderson holds numerous school records, including No. 3 in all-time scoring with 1,867 points and No. 2 in total rebounds with 965. He is second all-time in career field goals made with 727.
Anderson was inducted into the DSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.
Schwartz holds the all-time DSU scoring record of 2,581 points from 1987-91. He was named SDIC Men’s Basketball All-Conference all four seasons.
He received the NAIA All-American Honorable Mention honor in 1991.
Schwartz holds the all-time school records of 990 rebounds, 979 field goals made and 571 free throws made His single-season records of 777 points (1990-91) and 287 field goals made (1990-91) are still intact.
He was voted as the DSU Most Outstanding Player of the Year in 1989, ‘90 and ‘91. Schwartz was inducted into the DSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.