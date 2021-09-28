The Madison Lady Bulldogs volleyball team came out victorious in a tough battle against the Tri-Valley Mustangs 3-1 on Thursday night (21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17).
During the four-set match, Audrey Nelson hammered down a team-high 15 kills. Karly Lurz followed with 7 kills and Megan Schouwenburg added 6.
From the back court, Raena Rost defensively led the Bulldogs with 14 digs, while Amanda Vacanti followed with 13.
The Madison Bulldogs recorded 12 aces during the match, led by Kylie Krusemark’s 6 service aces. Maycee Theede (3), Rost (2) and Vacanti (1) added the rest.
Kylie Krusemark offensively produced 25 set assists and defensively protected the court with 14 digs.
Madison fought hard both defensively and offensively throughout the match to add another win to their season record, which stands at 10-4.
JV, C TEAMS
The Madison JV & C teams both improved their records on Thursday night against Tri-Valley as well.
Katelyn Schouwenburg showed up in every aspect of the C match. She led the team in both kills (5) and set assists (5) and added seven digs and three ace serves to lead the Bulldogs to their win. Julia Dossett led the team with game-highs in digs (8) and service aces (3).
Kate Johnson and Evelyn Davis helped the Bulldogs at the net. Johnson tied Schouwenburg for game-high kills with five. At the service line, Johnson had three aces. Davis produced three kills for the Bulldogs.
Multiple athletes on Madison’s JV team worked together to produce a win against the Mustangs.
Ellie Othus and Karly Lurz showed off their abilities at the net by producing a total of nine kills for the Bulldogs. Othus led the team with 5 kills, while Lurz followed with 4. Johnson and Lurz assisted each other for a block.
Keara Wagner led the JV with 3 service aces and 9 digs. Chloe Sargent had 2 service aces and 5 set assists. Cadence Zens added 8 digs.
The girls will hold the annual Pink Night on Oct. 7. Proceeds from the raffle that night will go to the local Cancer Support Group.