Fane Sauvakacolo of Dakota State University made her first appearance in the 43rd annual NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championship on Friday in Brookings.
Sauvakacolo clocked a time of 9.12 seconds to finish sixth in the 60-meter hurdles’ first heat for the Trojans.
She finished 33rd overall in the field of 45 hurdlers. She was seeded No. 45 prior to the national meet and improved 12 places.
On Saturday, she competed in the triple jump. She registered a leap of 11.04 meters (36 feet, 2.75 inches) on the first attempt; improved her mark to 11.19 meters (36 feet, 8.5 inches) on her second attempt; and was unable to convert the third attempt after being fouled.
Sauvakacolo finished 24th overall in a field of 35 triple jumpers. She improved four places from her national seed at No. 28.
Conner Tordsen competed in his final collegiate indoor track & field meet Saturday in the NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Championships
Tordsen, who was seeded No. 16 in the national shot put prior to the national meet, tossed 15.08 meters (49 feet, 5.75 inches) on his first attempt. He fouled on his second attempt and improved to 15.39 meters (50 feet, 6 inches) on his third toss.
He did not qualify for the final round in the shot put, finishing 13th overall. He improved three places from his national seed. There were 24 throwers.
Tordsen finished his indoor track & field career, earning the All-America status in the weight throw. He collected five NSAA All-Conference honors, including a 3-time champion in the weight throw.