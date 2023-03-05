DSU

DAKOTA STATE'S Fane Sauvakacolo competes in the 60-meter hurdles on Friday at the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field meet in Brookings. 

Fane Sauvakacolo of Dakota State University made her first appearance in the 43rd annual NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championship on Friday in Brookings.

Sauvakacolo clocked a time of 9.12 seconds to finish sixth in the 60-meter hurdles’ first heat for the Trojans.