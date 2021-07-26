Madison Gold claims consolation championship

The Madison Gold 14U VFW Baseball team won the consolation championship at the State A Tournament at Prentis Park in Vermillion on Sunday.
Behind the hitting of Parker Johnson and the pitching of Carson Wolf, Madison Gold downed Dell Rapids 9-5 in the consolation game.
Johnson had three doubles and four RBIs to lead the offensive attack for Madison Gold.
Madison had seven hits. Wolf, Brock Eppe, Lincoln Anderson and Caleb Hodges each hit a single for the winners.
Wolf, Jordan Pedersen and Ben Brooks each had an RBI.
Dell Rapids had six hits. Tad Tjaden smacked a double and Lincoln Fresdahl had two singles and an RBI.
Wolf worked 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He gave up five runs (two unearned) on five hits. He struck out six and walked three. Johnson worked 2/3 of an inning in relief and gave up one hit.
Cooper Frost suffered the loss as he went three innings. He gave up nine runs (seven unearned) on three hits. He had two strikeouts and four walks. Cole Ruesink worked two innings of relief. He gave up two hits while striking out two and walking one. Talan Millage pitched one inning of relief and gave up two hits with one strikeout.
Madison 13, W.I.N. 1
After dropping the opening game on Friday, Madison Gold bounced back to roll past W.I.N. (Warner-Ipswich-Northville) 13-1 in a five-inning game on Saturday.
Madison belted out 10 hits. Brooks smacked a double and two singles and had two RBIs. Anderson and Hodges each had two singles. Wolf, Johnson and Colby Claussen each hit a single.
Hodges had three RBIs; Anderson and Claussen each had two RBIs; and Johnson had one RBI.
Tristen Gosch had a single for W.I.N.
Wolf picked up the win as he worked two innings. He gave up one unearned run on one hit while striking out four and walking one. Anderson worked one inning of relief and had two strikeouts. Grady Kane pitched two innings of relief, struck out four and walked one.
Rennen Bruns suffered the loss as he worked 2 1/3 innings. He gave up 11 runs (nine unearned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking four. Gavin Lane worked 1 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up two runs on three hits, struck out two and walked one.
Winner 9, Madison 3
Winner took advantage of five Madison errors and downed Madison Gold 9-3 in the opening game of the 14U VFW State A Tournament.
Winner built a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Madison scored twice to pull to within three, 5-2.
Winner plated four runs in the seventh frame while Madison tacked on one.
Madison had eight hits. Johnson belted out a triple and had one RBI. Brooks had three singles and two RBIs. Wolf, Claussen, Quinn Flemming and Hodges each hit a single.
Winner had 11 hits. Quincy Phillips smacked a double and two singles and drove in two runs. Karison Keiser had three singles and three RBIs.
Brooks suffered the loss as he worked 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs (four unearned) on six hits while striking out five and walking four. Flemming worked 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up four unearned runs on three hits. He struck out two batters.
Landon Calhoon worked six innings and picked up the win. He gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking two. Aiden Schroeder worked one inning of relief. He gave up one hit, struck out two and walked one.
Madison closed the season with a 16-3 overall record.