Despite trailing 15-7 in the second quarter Saturday, Dakota State University scored 48 straight points to earn a 53-15 victory against Iowa University in a North Star Athletic Association football contest at Trojan Field.
DSU raised its overall record to 5-3 and moved into a two-way tie for third place with Valley City State.
Iowa Wesleyan got on the scoreboard when Kendal Parker recovered a fumble from a quarterback sack and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. George Chapple’s extra-point kick was no good and the Tigers led 6-0.
DSU was unable to score on the next possession, despite recording nine plays for 28 yards. Caleb Nielsen’s 54-yard field goal was no good.
IWU scored on the ensuing possession, highlighted by a 25-yard pass from Gavin Esquivel to David Timmons and a 20-yard pass from Esquivel to Jaden Harris.
Esquivel hit a 15-yard touchdown pass to Damian Tanelus and the Tigers led 12-0 after a failed 2-point PAT try.
The Trojans’ Jay Skogerboe hit an 81-yard kick-off return for a touchdown. Nielsen made a the extra-point kick and DSU trailed 12-7.
In the second quarter, Iowa Wesleyan produced 13 plays for 65 yards and had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Chapple. IWU extended their lead to 15-7.
DSU recorded 10 plays for 69 yards to knot the game, highlighted by a 26-yard pass from Ja’Sem Atonio to Austin Lake. Brenner Furlong rushed for a 2-yard touchdown. The Trojans tied the game at 15-15 as Lake threw a pass to Cole Sylliaasen for a successful 2-point PAT attempt.
The Trojans had the ball to start the drive on their own 9 yard line, and Atonio threw a 71-yard pass to Cooper McDermott to IWU’s 20.
DSU had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Nielsen and the Trojans earned an 18-15 lead.
The Tigers were forced to punt on the ensuing possession. DSU began its next possession on its own 42 yard line and opened with a 42-yard pass from Atonio to Sylliaasen.
Atonio connected with Dajshon Keel for a 6-yard touchdown pass. Nielsen added PAT extra-point kick and the Trojans led 25-15 at halftime.
Nico Feroni returned a ‘Pick Six’ interception return for a touchdown of 33 yards. Nielsen made it 32-15 DSU after a successful extra-point kick. Nielsen also hit a game-long punt of 58 yards. DSU led 32-15 after the third quarter. DSU added another touchdown in the fourth quarter, thanks to 12 plays for 78 yards. The scoring drive highlighted back-to-back 15-yard passes from Zach Brooks to McDermott and Keel, respectively. Brooks rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, followed by Nielsen’s extra-point kick, to put Trojans up 39-15.
The Trojans made it 46-15 after a game-long 56-yard touchdown rush by Dylan Johnson. Nielsen added the extra-point kick.
Max Sonne produced DSU’s second ‘Pick Six’ interception return for a touchdown. He registered a 56-yard interception return and Nielsen made the extra-point kick to make it 53-15 DSU.