AIDEN JENSEN of Madison drives to the basket in a game earlier this season. On Tuesday, Jensen scored 18 points, but Madison lost to Hamlin 66-41 to end the boys basketball season. Hamlin goes on to the state tournament.
Madison’s bid for a spot in the Class A State Boys Basketball Tournament fell a game short on Tuesday in Huron. Hamlin, the fifth seed, outscored the Bulldogs 27-15 in the second half to punch its ticket to the State Tournament with a 66-41 victory.
Ben Brooks scored the first four points for the Bulldogs and helped them take a 4-3 lead. The Chargers answered with a 6-0 run to grab a 9-4 lead — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
A three-pointer at the buzzer put the Chargers up 20-17 at the end of the first quarter. That was the fifth three-pointer for Hamlin in the opening period.
With the Bulldogs trailing 36-23 late in the second, Charles Callahan knocked down a three-pointer to cut Hamlin’s lead to 36-26. The Chargers answered with a three-pointer to take a 39-26 lead into the locker room.
Following a basket from Hamlin, Madison went on a 8-0 scoring run to cut Hamlin’s lead to 41-34. A three-pointer from Andrew Comes jump-started the scoring run.
At the end of the third quarter, Hamlin held a 52-39 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Chargers held the Bulldogs to two points.
During his final game as a Bulldog, Aiden Jensen scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ben Brooks scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Callahan chipped in with nine points.