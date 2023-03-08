Aiden Jensen

AIDEN JENSEN of Madison drives to the basket in a game earlier this season. On Tuesday, Jensen scored 18 points, but Madison lost to Hamlin 66-41 to end the boys basketball season. Hamlin goes on to the state tournament.

 Photo by Michael Black

Madison’s bid for a spot in the Class A State Boys Basketball Tournament fell a game short on Tuesday in Huron. Hamlin, the fifth seed, outscored the Bulldogs 27-15 in the second half to punch its ticket to the State Tournament with a 66-41 victory.

Ben Brooks scored the first four points for the Bulldogs and helped them take a 4-3 lead. The Chargers answered with a 6-0 run to grab a 9-4 lead — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.