DSU

DAKOTA STATE'S Elsie Aslesen blocks a shot during a women's basketball game earlier this season. Aslesen was named the NSAA Defensive Player of the Year. 

 Submitted photo

Elsie Aslesen started her college basketball career at Concordia University in Nebraska. During her two years there, Aslesen started in three games. A big reason why the Elk Point-Jefferson graduate didn’t see more time on the hardwood was her strength.

“I came into Concordia as a tall string bean. I wasn’t strong at all,” she said. “One of the reasons I didn’t get to play my first couple of years is I wasn’t strong enough to play post defense.”