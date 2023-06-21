Maddox Kihne was a dynamic playmaker for Freeman Academy last fall. During his senior season, Kihn hauled in 63 receptions for 839 yards and accounted for 17 touchdowns. He earned All-State honors and had the most receiving yards in Class 9AA football.
With his playmaking ability, it’s no surprise that Kihne caught the attention of college coaching staffs across the state. Dakota State University was one of the first to show interest. That early courting from DSU head coach Josh Anderson and his staff paid off for the Trojans.
“DSU was the first school to show interest in me as a football player,” Kihne said. “That gave them a big edge over anyone else. The coaches are what really stood out the most to me. During recruitment, I had multiple DSU coaches reaching out to me every other day, and that meant a lot to me. It showed that DSU really saw something in me and they took a chance on me.
“The program is full of a bunch of great guys,” he said. “The upperclassmen are very helpful. They want to help you and make you better, and that is something that has stood out to me.”
Playing football at the collegiate level is something that Kihne has dreamed about since he was a kid watching Marcus Mariota play for the Oregon Ducks. He’s thankful for the DSU coaching staff taking a chance on him and giving him the opportunity to live out his dream.
“Getting this opportunity really means a lot,” Kihne said. “I get to play football for another four years. It means a team and coaches took a chance on me, and it gives me another opportunity to play football for a college team, which I have dreamed of my entire life.”
The 2023 season will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the DSU football program, as they prepare to play the first season at the new stadium.
Kihne will not only get an opportunity to play in the new stadium, he’s gotten a first-hand look at the construction of the new facilities at DSU.
“Seeing the construction every day as I work for Hausmann Construction, the company that’s building the facilities, I get to see everything that is being done out there,” Kihne said. “Playing on a new turf field and with a nice stadium and facilities for a few years of my college career will be very special.”
Kihne’s favorite thing about playing football is catching a touchdown pass and hearing the roar of the crowd. Kihne will be playing wide receiver for the Trojans and will get the opportunity to score plenty of touchdowns for the Trojans over the next four years.
“I think what makes football fun and what I love the most for a sport is being able to make something happen in front of fans and your team,” Kihne said. “Getting the ball and being able to make a play is really what keeps me in football. Scoring any type of touchdown is the best feeling in sports, in my opinion.”