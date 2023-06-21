DSU

MADDOX KIHNE is one of the incoming recruits for the Dakota State University football program. 

 Submitted photo

Maddox Kihne was a dynamic playmaker for Freeman Academy last fall. During his senior season, Kihn hauled in 63 receptions for 839 yards and accounted for 17 touchdowns. He earned All-State honors and had the most receiving yards in Class 9AA football.

With his playmaking ability, it’s no surprise that Kihne caught the attention of college coaching staffs across the state. Dakota State University was one of the first to show interest. That early courting from DSU head coach Josh Anderson and his staff paid off for the Trojans.