Madison’s Dillon Bickett picked up his first career A-Feature win on Friday night during the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Freedom Classic at I-90 Speedway near Hartford.
Bickett, who is in his second year of driving, made it to the checkered flag before fellow Madison driver Nate Barger, who placed second.
Colman’s Bryan Park placed 16th in the A-Feature after finishing fourth in the B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg.
Earlier in the night, Bickett placed third in his heat race. Winning heat races were Nate Barger; Lee Goos, Jr.
Hartford; Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls; and Monty Ferriera, Lincoln, Neb.
Park and Nick Barger both placed sixth in their heat races.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald had another good night on the track as he placed second in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Zach Olivier of Sioux Falls.
Steuerwald was fourth in his heat race while Wentworth’s Ron Howe was sixth.
Heat race winners were Colby Klassen, Little Rock, Iowa; Brian Hoing, Kimball; and John Hoing, Hartford.
Madison’s Doug Wallis was 15th and Curt Ottoson was 16th in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature.
Ethan’s Camden Myers won the A-Feature.
Wallis placed third in the B-Feature to qualify for the A-Feature. Wade Wright of Ravina won the B-Feature. Rutland’s Tucker Powell was fifth in the race and just missed qualifying for the A-Feature.
Ottoson was fourth in his heat race while Wallis was fifth and Madison’s Chris Moore was seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Chris Goetz, Centerville; Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls; Corbin Erickson, Sioux Falls; and Damen Vandenberg, Renner.
Madison’s Travis Christensen piloted his USRA Hobby Stock car to an eighth-place finish in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls.
Christensen placed third in his heat race.
Heat race winners were Tracy Halouska, Worthing; Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls; and Travis Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa.
SATURDAY
During night two of the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car Freedom Classic, the Madison area drivers didn’t fare as well as they did on Friday.
Bickett placed 11th in the A-Feature after picking up the A-Feature win on Friday night.Winning the A-Feature was Lee Goos, Jr.
Nate Barger placed sixth in the B-Feature while Johnny Sullivan of Arnold’s Park, Iowa, won the race.
Nick Barger won his heat race.
Bickett placed fourth and Nate Barger was seventh in his heat race.
Other heat race winners were Koby Werkmester, Armour; Elliot Amdahl, Flandreau; and Goos, Jr.
Three Madison area drivers placed in the top 10 in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. h Steuerwald placed sixth, Chester’s Brett Martin was ninth and Howe was 10th.
Steuerwald was fourth in his heat race while Martin was fifth and Howe was sixth. Winning heat races were Klaassen; John Hoing; and Jayke Glanzer, Bridgewater.
Ottoson was the top area driver in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature as he placed ninth. Wallis was 10th and Powell was 12th.
Winning the A-Feature was Dustin Kruse of Brandon.
Heat race winners were Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls; Wright; Anthony Van Everdingen, Mitchell; and Goetz.
Powell and Ottoson both placed second in their heat races while Wallis was third.
Travis Christensen was third in his USRA Hobby Stock heat race and did not finish the A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Josh Bradley of Harrisburg.
Winning heat races were Nick Brady, Sioux Falls; Gulbrandson; and Joel Norris, Sioux Falls.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Doug Van Liere placed seventh in the Wissota Super Stock A-Feature on Saturday night at Miller Central Speedway. He was third in his heat race.
Winning the A-Feature was Blake Whitlock, Watertown. Winning heat races were Whitlock and Austin Arbogast, Huron.
ASCS SPRINT CARS
Two Madison area drivers were competing in the ASCS 360 Sprint Car races at Boone County Raceway at Albion, Neb.. and Wakeeney Speedway in Wakeeney, Kan.
Ramona’s Ryan Bickett, who is currently 11th in the points, placed 14th in the A-Feature at Boone County Raceway on Friday night.
Dylan Opdahl was 18th in the A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Matt Covington, Glenpool, Okla.
Opdahl placed fifth in the B-Feature earlier.
Bickett was third in his heat while Opdahl was sixth.
WAKEENEY SPEEDWAY
Bickett placed 15th in the A-Feature on Saturday night while Opdahl was 18th. Winning the A-Feature was Jake Bubak, Arvada, Colo.
Both Bickett and Opdahl placed seventh in their heat races.
They were back in action at Wakeeney Speedway on Saturday night, and both drivers did just a little better than on Friday. Bickett was 10th in the A-Feature while Opdahl was 15th. Winning the A-Feature was Zach Blurton, Quinter, Kan.
Both drivers placed seventh in their heat races.
Opdahl is currently 13th in points.