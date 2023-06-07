The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2022-23 Baseball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee, including Player and Pitcher of the Year.
Two Dakota State University pitchers, Sam Tyrpa and JD Kirchner, earned honorable mention. It was the first time since 2007 that a DSU baseball athlete received the honor, and the first time since 2006 with two players on the honorable mention list.
Tyrpa, a 6-foot-3 sophomore starting pitcher, was named North Star Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year last month. He finished the season with a perfect 8-0 pitching record and posted an earned run average of 2.96 (allowed 24 earned runs). He pitched 73 total innings, tossed four complete games and started in 12 games. He led the team with 98 strikeouts, which is a single-season record. He held the opponents’ batting average to .209.
Tyrpa’s total strikeout number is also the most strikeouts in the conference. He finished with the fourth best ERA in the conference. He is also fourth in the conference with overall pitching wins. He registered a 12.08 strikeout/per 9 innings, which is second best in the NSAA.
Tyrpa was 6-0 in seven conference appearances and worked 48 2/3 innings. He posted an ERA of 2.59 during the conference season and led the league in strikeouts with 64 (11.84 K/per 9 innings).
He tied the single-season school record for most shutouts with two.
Tyrpa is a native of Excelsior, Minn. He majors in cyber operations.
Kirchner, a 6-foot-5 junior pitcher, was named honorable mention as the relief pitcher for the Trojans. He produced a 7-3 record on the mound and collected six saves during the season. He pitched 66 innings and posted an ERA of 2.45 (allowed 18 earned runs) in 19 appearances. He registered 73 strikeouts and held the opponents’ batting average to .237.
Kirchner finished with the second best earned run average in the NSAA. In addition, he led the conference in saves and tied for fifth most wins in the league.
He led the league with a 0.62 ERA during 11 conference contests. Kirchner was 6-0 in the conference with five saves in 43 2/3 innings of work. He only allowed three earned runs during conference games and struck out 54 times (11.13 K/9 innings).
Kirchner is a native of Lennox. He majors in finance and management.
DSU finished the season with a 36-18 overall record, the most wins since 2007. The Trojans were 24-4 in the conference, falling one game shy of the regular-season title behind Bellevue (Neb.). DSU’s 24 conference wins are the most in a single season in the school record book.
DSU also registered a 21-game winning streak, which is the second longest in the record book.