The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2022-23 Baseball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee, including Player and Pitcher of the Year.

Two Dakota State University pitchers, Sam Tyrpa and JD Kirchner, earned honorable mention. It was the first time since 2007 that a DSU baseball athlete received the honor, and the first time since 2006 with two players on the honorable mention list.