HOWARD'S Melanie Calmus placed in the Top Eight in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and was a member of the 4x100 relay team that placed fourth at the Class B State Track and Field Meet. Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Howard Tigers had two individuals and one relay team reach the podium at the Class B State Track and Field competition at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.Rylee Rudebusch placed third in the discus with a mark of 121-04.The future Dakota State Trojan placed ninth in the shot put with a toss of 35-03.25.Melanie Calmus placed seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.98 seconds.Calmus placed eighth in the 200 with a time of 27.72 seconds.The 4x100 relay team of Ellie Becker, Grace Lewis, Trinity Palmquist and Calmus placed fourth with a time of 52.73 seconds.Caden Schwader took home 13th place in the 3,200 with a time of 10:44.81. The Howard freshman placed 16th in the 1,600 with a time of 4:52.73.Kaden Hofer placed 18th in the shot put with a mark of 41-02.25.