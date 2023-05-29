HOWARD

HOWARD'S Melanie Calmus placed in the Top Eight in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and was a member of the 4x100 relay team that placed fourth at the Class B State Track and Field Meet. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Howard Tigers had two individuals and one relay team reach the podium at the Class B State Track and Field competition at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Rylee Rudebusch placed third in the discus with a mark of 121-04.