Lee

COLMAN-EGAN's Daniela Lee handles a serve against Iroquois/Lake Preston in Colman on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their third straight win on Thursday with a 3-0 victory against Iroquois/Lake Preston on Thursday in Colman.

A kill from Anna Zwart put the Hawks up 7-3. Colman-Egan’s Elaina Rhode recorded a kill to extend CE’s lead to 17-13. The Hawks went onto the first set 25-19.