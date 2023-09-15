The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their third straight win on Thursday with a 3-0 victory against Iroquois/Lake Preston on Thursday in Colman.
A kill from Anna Zwart put the Hawks up 7-3. Colman-Egan’s Elaina Rhode recorded a kill to extend CE’s lead to 17-13. The Hawks went onto the first set 25-19.
Colman-Egan won the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-22 to pick up the sweep against the Sharks.
Daniela Lee recorded a team-leading 10 kills and a team-high 17 digs. Rhode finished the match with eight kills.
Lanie Mousel recorded 13 assists and six kills for the Hawks. Kaylee Voelker recorded 12 kills and 10 digs.
With the win the Hawks improved to 6-1 overall. After a tournament in Hayti on Saturday, the Hawks will hit the road to take on Canistota.
Madison 3, Vermillion 0
The Madison Bulldogs picked up their sixth sweep of the season on Thursday with a 3-0 victory against Vermillion. Madison won the first set 25-9, the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-23.
“The girls had a great night and came out swinging and serving aggressively,” Madison head coach Jill Kratovil said. “We let up a little in set three and Vermillion made a few changes, but the girls finished strong.”
Audrey Nelson recorded a team-leading 19 kills. Nelson also recorded 10 digs. Amanda Vacanti recorded seven aces and eight kills.
Callie McDermott recorded 15 kills and three aces for the Bulldogs. Karley Theede recorded 30 assists.
With the win the Bulldogs improved to 11-2. The Bulldogs will look to pick up their third straight win on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Arlington.
Chester 3, Howard 0
The Chester Flyers continued to show why they are one of the top teams in Class B with a 3-0 victory against Howard in Chester on Thursday. The Flyers won the first set 25-8, the second set 25-9 and the third set 25-12 to pick up the sweep of the Tigers.
Jacy Wolf recorded a team-high 13 kills for the Flyers. Lily Van Hal recorded 29 assists, nine aces and eight digs. Emery Larson recorded nine digs.
With the win the Flyers improved to 13-0. They’ll look to remain undefeated on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Parkston.
The loss drops Howard to 1-7 overall. They’ll look to snap their four-game losing streak on Monday when they host Bridgewater-Emery.