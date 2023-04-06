The Madison Bulldogs wrestling team held the year-end banquet and handed out a bunch of hardware.
After placing third in the 132-pound division at the Class A State Tournament, Caleb Hodges was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Hodges finished his freshman campaign with a 37-6 overall record. He also earned second-team DAK XII All-Conference honors.
Blake Johnson earned the Hardest Worker award. The Madison senior finished the season with a 28-16 record. He earned DAK XII honorable mention honors.
Carson Wolf qualified for the state tournament and earned the Bulldog award. Wolf finished his sophomore season with a 27-17 record.
Wyatt Pickard qualified for the state tournament during his freshman campaign and earned the Outstanding Young Wrestler award. Pickard finished the season with a 28-14 record.
Other members of the 20-win club were Carter Downs (20-16) and Layne Hess (26-17).
Tayt Gahn earned the Most Improved Wrestler award. Brayden Gust earned the Junior Varsity Wrestler of the Year award.
In addition, Michael Black received the Friend of Wrestling award for his photography.
The Bulldogs will lose six seniors from this year’s team. They are Johnson Hess, Sutton Bern, Logan Reck, Alex Swedlund and Bruce Galde.
The Bulldogs will return all three state qualifiers next season. They are Pickard (freshman), Hodges (freshman) and Wolf (sophomore).