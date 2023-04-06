Mike Black

PHOTOGRAPHER MICHAEL BLACK (right) receives the Friend of Wrestling award from Madison coach Chris Waba on Monday. The annual wrestling banquet for grades K-12 was held in the high school cafeteria.

 Submitted photo

The Madison Bulldogs wrestling team held the year-end banquet and handed out a bunch of hardware.

After placing third in the 132-pound division at the Class A State Tournament, Caleb Hodges was named the team’s Most Valuable Player. Hodges finished his freshman campaign with a 37-6 overall record. He also earned second-team DAK XII All-Conference honors.