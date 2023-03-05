DSU Roberts

DAKOTA STATE'S Treshawn Roberts competes in the high jump at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championship in Brookings. 

 Submitted photo

Three Dakota State University athletes were in action Friday on the second day of the 2023 NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Brookings.

DSU’s Treshawn Roberts had a time of 8.40 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, collecting 884 points and remained second in the heptathlon standings.