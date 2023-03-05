Three Dakota State University athletes were in action Friday on the second day of the 2023 NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Brookings.
DSU’s Treshawn Roberts had a time of 8.40 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, collecting 884 points and remained second in the heptathlon standings.
Roberts survived the pole vault on the third attempt of 3.95 meters (12 feet, 11.5 inches) and cleared 4.05 meters (13 feet, 3.5 inches). He cleared on the next attempt of 4.15 meters (13 feet, 7.25 inches) and moved to the next round after clearing 4.25 meters (13 feet, 11.25 inches).
Roberts produced a personal record pole vault of 4.35 meters (14 feet, 3.25 inches) on his first attempt. He improved his personal record of 4.45 meters (14 feet, 7.25 inches) to claim the top pole vault mark for 746 points.
He could not clear 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches), which would had set the school record.
Roberts finished with a time of 3:1.79 in the 1000-meter run and gained 647 points.
Roberts earned runner-up honors with a school record of 5,174 points. He broke the previous record of 5,121 points in the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships.
It was the second straight year that Roberts had collected the NAIA All-America heptathlon accolades and his third NAIA All-America multi-event.
DSU had two weight throwers in the semifinals. Jacob Joachim competed in his first national championships. He tossed a personal record of 17.15 meters (56 feet, 3.25 inches) on his second toss in the first flight. He fouled on his first and third attempts, finishing 14th overall in the field of 37 throwers.
Joachim was seeded No. 28 prior to the national meet and improved 14 spots for the Trojans.
Conner Tordsen competed in the third flight. He tossed 18.02 meters (59 feet, 1.5 inches) on his first toss and was fouled on his second attempt. He recorded his best toss of 18.66 meters (61 feet, 2.75 inches) on his third attempt and advanced to the final round.
Tordsen hit 18.26 meters (59 feet, 11 inches) on his fourth attempt, followed by a foul on his fifth attempt. He concluded the weight throw competition with a toss of 18.08 meters (59 feet, 4 inches).
Tordsen became the first DSU men’s weight thrower to become an NAIA All-America after placing sixthl. It was his second career NAIA All-America status.
DSU made an appearance in the 4x800-meter relay race for the second straight year. This year’s team included Curtis Johnson, Roger Oliete Tejedor, Daniel Green and Evan Slominski.
Prior coming to the national meet, the Trojans were seeded No. 18 in the 4x800-meter relay. DSU finished 13th with the season-best time of 7 minutes, 47.30 seconds.
The DSU men’s 4x800-meter relay team finished with the second fastest time in the school record book. It was the second straight national appearance for Tejedor and Slominski. Johnson and Green made their first appearance.