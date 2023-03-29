featured Bulldogs open Track and Field season in Brookings By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Bulldogs competed at the Ruth Marske Invitational in Brookings on Monday. The Madison girls placed 12th with 16.5 points. The Madison boys placed 15th with 11 points.Aaron Hawkes placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 13-0. Ben Brooks took home sixth place in the triple jump with a mark of 39-01.Audrey Nelson placed third in the high jump with a mark of 5-0. Ella Peterreins placed third in the pole vault with a mark of 8-6. In the triple jump, Lydia Nelson placed fourth with a leap of 32-03.The Bulldogs will be back in action on April 6, when they travel to Vermillion. The meet is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Sad and Wills say Hot Shots Bar ‘is a place for everyone’ Rutland students react to new Holocaust education program Filling potholes Public invited to DSU’s annual Entrepreneurs Day Madison MasterSingers to present spring concerts GMACC’S Agriculture Committee announces winners for meat bundle raffle DSU Research Symposium puts spotlight on student, faculty research Chester seniors present final projects Law Enforcement Blotter Noem speaks before DSU workshop with national security experts Follow us Facebook Twitter