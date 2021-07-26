The Madison Broncos remain alive in the District 4B Amateur Baseball Tournament after the first weekend of play at the Field of Dreams in Colman.
The Broncos gained a 14-2 win over the Colman A's on Friday night in a game which was completed prior to the game on Saturday. Lightning caused the game to be stopped in the ninth inning, and the teams resumed on Saturday.
Madison sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning Friday and scored five runs to grab the lead. The big blow was a three-run homer by Nick Bird.
Jacob Giles shut down the A's through the first three innings. Colman got on the board in the fourth when Chase DeWitt scored on a bases-loaded walk.
With the score 5-1 heading into the eighth inning and the rain picking up, the Broncos plated four runs on a solo home run by Greg Biagi and a three-run round-tripper by Giles to put Madison up 9-1.
The teams started the ninth inning and Madison loaded the bases when the game was called.
Madison scored five runs in the ninth when the game was resumed on Saturday.
Madison had 11 hits. Giles hit a home run and two singles and drove in five runs. Biagi had a home run, a double, a single and four RBIs. Bird had a home run, a single and four RBIs. Heith Williams, Mitch McNary and Matt Burpee each had a single for the Broncos.
Colman had six hits. Paul Clark had a double and a single and Dewitt hit two singles.
Giles picked up the win as he worked eight innings. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out six and walking five. Brock Minnaert pitched one inning of relief and gave up one run on three hits. He struck out one.
Paul Clark worked eight innings and suffered the loss. He gave up nine runs on 10 hits and struck out five.
Mudcats 11, Madison 1
Number two-seeded Dell Rapids Mudcats downed Madison 11-1 in a five-inning contest in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.
Madison's only run came in the second frame when Burpee connected for a solo home run.
The Broncos had five hits. Burpee had a home run while Mitch McNary had a double and a single. Giles and Minnaert each hit a single.
Dell Rapids had 11 hits off two Madison hurlers.
Brandon Burg started the game and suffered the loss. He worked three innings and gave up eight runs (three unearned) on eight hits, struck out one and walked five. Minnaert worked three innings of relief and gave up three runs (one unearned) on three hits while striking out two and walking one.
Madison will resume play in the District 4B Tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Lennox Only One Alpacas. Lennox beat Madison in both games this season.