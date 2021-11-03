SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — No. 13 Dakota State University led 50-45 after three quarters against Dordt College, but the Trojans could not overcome the Defenders’ fourth-quarter surge, losing an 80-73 women’s basketball contest on Tuesday.
Dordt rolled to an 8-0 lead after a 3-pointer by Hayden Heimensen early in the game.
DSU’s Courtney Menning made a lay-up and later made a free-throw as the Trojans knotted the game at 13-13.
The Defenders closed the first first quarter with an 8-2 run to earn a 21-15 lead. Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter.
DSU trailed 30-26 by halftime.
Dordt maintained the lead early in the third quarter. With Dordt leading 36-30, the Trojans went on an 11-4 scoring tear to grab a 41-40 lead capped by Miakken Vincent’s 3-pointer.
Jessi Giles made a pair of free throws as DSU extended the lead to 50-45.
Cheylee Nagel made a lay-up to open a seven-point lead at 52-45.
Dordt answered with a 10-2 run to regain a 55-54 lead after a pair of free throws by Heimensen. Both teams battled before the Defenders pulled away late.
DSU could get no closer than two points after Menning’s basket, trailing 70-68.
Dordt stretched its lead to 74-68.Then Lexi Robson drained a 3-pointer and the Trojans trailed 74-71 with 32 seconds to go.
Ashhtyn Veerbeek hit two free throws to put the Defenders up 76-71. Dordt’s Janie Schoonhoven was fouled and made two free throws to balloon the Defenders’ lead to 78-71.
Giles paced the Trojans with 16 points on her 5-of-11 field goals. Menning added 13 points and Elsie Aslesen tallied 10. Robson had nine points. Vincent scored nine points off the bench.
The Trojans fell to 3-2 overall. Dordt lifted its record to 3-1.
DSU stays on the road this weekend, playing a pair of NAIA Top 25 teams in the two-day Cattle Classic in Seward, Neb.