Huset’s Speedway played host to the World of Outlaws Sprint cars for four straight nights last week. The first night was just a World of Outlaws race; Thursday and Friday had the High Bank Nationals with the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock cars doing battle also.
After a rainout early this season, the World of Outlaws returned for a show on Wednesday night. Winning the A-Feature was Spencer Bayston of Lebanon, Ind.
Nunda’s Cody Hansen placed 12th in the Last Chance Showdown. Robbie Price of Cabble Hill, B.C., won the race.
In the C-Feature, Madison’s Chuck McGillivray finished 12th with Thomas Kennedy of Winnipeg, Manitoba, winning the race.
The dash was won by former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne of Enumclaw, Wash.
Hansen placed seventh in his heat race while McGillivray was 12th. Winning heat races were Kahne; Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif.; Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D.; and Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.
HIGH BANK NATIONALS
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald picked up his second A-Feature win of the season in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock race on Thursday night. Earlier in the evening, place finish in his heat race.
Winning heat races were Mike Chaney, Sioux Falls; and Colby Klaasen, Little Rock, Iowa.
Kofoid picked up the A-Feature win in the Casey’s 410 Outlaw Sprint division. Bayston won the Last Chance Showdown.
McGillivray placed fifth in the C-Feature while Hansen finished 8th in the C-Feature. Winning the C-Feature was Brendan Mullen of Grand Forks, N.D.
McGillivray placed seventh in his heat race while Hansen was eighth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa.; Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.; Brooke Tatnell, San Souci, NSW; Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa; Hunter Schuerenberg, Siketon, Mo;. and Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, N.D.
On Friday night of the High Bank Nationals, Steuerwald continued his dominating year at Huset’s Speedway. He picked up a heat race win and came ever so close to picking up his second straight A-Feature win as he placed second. Winning the A-Feature was Eric Moser of Sioux Falls.
Moser also won a heat race.
Macedo won the Casey’s 410 Outlaw A-Feature on Friday night while Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, Calif., won the Last Chance Showdown.
McGillivray placed eighth in the C-Feature, which was won by Mullen.
McGillivray finished seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Riley Goodno, Knoxville, Iowa; Matt Juhl, Tea; Jack Croaker, East Grand Forks, Minn.; Paige Polyak, Tiffin, Ohio; Carson McCarl, Altoona, Iowa; and Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW.
I-90 SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Nate Barger almost claimed his second IMCA A-Feature race of the season on Saturday night at I-90 Speedway. Barger placed second in the race for the second straight week. Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg won the race.
Madison’s Dillon Bickett turned in another solid performance as he finished fourth in the IMCA A-Feature. Earlier in the program, Bickett picked up a heat race win.
Other heat race winners were Koby Wekmeister, Armour; and Ballenger. Barger placed third in his heat race.
After two outstanding performances earlier in the week, Steuerwald stayed hot on Saturday night. He finished fourth in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Chester’s Brett Martin did not finish the race.
Wentworth’s Ron Howe was second in his heat race while Steuerwald was third. Martin did not finish his heat race.
Winning heat races were Zach Olivier, Sioux Falls; Yeigh; and Ryan DeBoer, Salem.
Three area drivers placed in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature race. Leading the trio of area drivers was Rutland’s Tucker Powell who placed 16th; Madison’s Doug Wallis was 17th while Madison’s Curt Ottoson placed 19th. Winning the race was Dustin Kruse of Brandon.
Wallis won the B-Feature on Saturday night while Powell was fourth.
Ottoson placed third in his heat race while Wallis and Powell each placed fifth in their heat races. Winning heat races were Damien Vandenberg, Renner; Randy Van Velduizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Camden Myers, Ethan; and Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls.
Two area drivers placed in the top 15 of the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature on Saturday night. Madison’s Travis Christensen was 10th while Wentworth’s Blaine Hare was 13th. Winning the A-Feature was Levi Vander Weide of Sioux Falls.
Christensen finished third in his heat race while Hare was fourth. Winning heat races were Vander Weide; Josh Froseth, Sioux Falls; and Gavin Gilbertson, Vermillion.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen finished 12th in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature on Sunday night at Casino Speedway near Watertown. Winning the A-Feature was Chad Becker, Aberdeen.
Karlen placed sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Becker and Scott Ward of Watertown.
Madison’s Matt Jeratowski placed 12th in the Wissota Modified A-Feature on Sunday night. Winning the A-Feature was Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.
Jeratowski was seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Trevor Anderson, Watertown; and Mike Stearns, Aberdeen.